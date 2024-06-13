“It’s Cute and Everything”: Woman Shows Off R129 PEP Handbag, Wows Mzansi

A local woman took to TikTok to show off a stunning baby blue and white bag she spotted at PEP

The handbag, which cost only R129.99, also boasted a strap for those wanting to sling it over their shoulder

The video of the fashion find was met with a positive response from social media users

A woman showed off a stylish PEP handbag costing R129. Images: @mazindela_omuhle23

A woman plugged Mzansi fashion lovers with an affordable and stylish handbag from PEP.

The woman (using the handle @mazindela_omuhle23) shared a short clip of the fashion find on her TikTok account. The handbag, which cost only R129.99, was a beautiful baby blue with white in the middle. The woman also highlighted the bag's strap that tucked itself inside.

@mazindela_omuhle23 captioned her post:

"For my girlies."

Watch the video below:

Netizens in awe of the affordable fashion find

For many South Africans, PEP is known as a store that offers budget-friendly prices on various fashion items and household products. In contrast, different stores around Mzansi or abroad advertise similar products at a higher price.

While PEP may not be associated with quality and fashion-forward items like other stores, it sure is making a name for itself.

Upon seeing the handbag, @ap_bika wrote in the comment section:

"I think I'm sleeping on PEP."

@kagiso_kekana4 gave the store its flowers and said:

"PEP is really stepping up!"

Surprised, @karabo_mokone told the online community:

"Bathong, PEP is doing the most these days."

@noxxolo appreciated the style of the handbag:

"It's cute and everything."

@simply_filwe left a tip in the comments:

"Go to the PEPs in the suburbs' shopping centres, not the malls and town. They have the best merch."

Woman stuns Mzansi with a full face of PEP makeup

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who impressed many netizens after sharing a video of herself doing a full face of makeup using beauty products sold at PEP stores.

TikTok user Kayla Myers used products from LA Lab, a brand exclusive to PEP, many of which she had tried for the first time.

Kayla used LA Lab primer, a full-coverage foundation in the shade chai latte, concealer in the shades toasted hazelnut and chai latte, a concealer stick in the shade ecru, matte fixing spray, a compact powder in the shade gingerbread, a contour and highlighter palette, and a blush and bronzing powder in the shade spiced honey.

