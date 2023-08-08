A fashion-savvy woman is transforming Mzansi's shopping landscape, spotlighting PEP as a haven for incredible clothing deals starting at just R70

With an impeccable eye for value and style, she's sought fashionable options without breaking the bank

Netizens applauded and thanked her for bringing affordability and trendiness to her post

A woman has emerged as a beacon of style and affordability with her outstanding finds at a local store.

Woman finds incredible deals at PEP

With an eye for value and a passion for fashion, @rachelward5619 found incredible clothing deals starting at just R70. The woman found amazing deals in her video on clothes for affordable prices at PEP, including a 100% cotton range for babies and toddlers.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed with lady's impressive finds

The buzz around her efforts has resonated across TikTok, with fashion enthusiasts praising her for finding quality clothing without breaking the bank. In a world where style often comes at a steep cost, her initiative to plug the market with accessible yet trendy options is a game-changer. She's showing that good fashion doesn't have to be expensive, making shopping better where low prices and style go together.

Netizens flooded the comment section:

@Miss. G said:

"It's so good I paid R25 for a white vest.... I also purchase a two pack from woolies need to return coz it's R99."

@BettyTheRight commented:

"There's no unisex. I was so mad."

@Glenda Shields said:

"I love pep."

@Rachel | Z’s Mama commented

"Same girl same ."

@Renessa said:

"Pep is doing the things."

@mapulesarah4 commented:

"Thanks for sharing, awesome."

Pep Home shopping haul has Mzansi impressed, Johannesburg lady stunned by low prices

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman from Midrand, Johannesburg, who was surprised by how much she got at Pep for such low prices.

Sharne Waters showed all the items she could buy, with some decor pieces under the R25 mark.

Peeps were here for the haul, with many saying that the decor pieces at Pep are affordable and they have some great pieces.

