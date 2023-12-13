A video of a vibey white man performing a traditional African dance has gone viral

The man's dance moves are not what had the video trending; it's his resemblance to Jesus that did

Mzansi people flooded the comment section with jokes about the man's uncanny appearance

When it comes to social media, no one has any chill. A video of a white man doing a traditional African dance has gone viral, sparkling humour among many.

It is heartwarming to see races coming together and sharing in special cultural norms like dance. But this man's appearance is what got people.

White man doing traditional dance goes viral

Twitter user @danielmarven shared the video, claiming the man was practising for his birthday.

The video shows men in a line wearing traditional skirts dancing. The one and only white guy in the dance crew sported long hair and a beard, resembling what most believed Jesus to have looked like on Earth.

Take a look:

Mzansi people drop jokes in the comments

While no one meant any harm or to take a stab at anyone's religion, the man's uncanny resemblance to what people believe Jesus to look like had people dropping jokes.

Read some of the funny comments below:

@Mr_Katleg0 joked:

“The Three Wise Men, doing the most yet again...”

@Mogale_II was finished:

“See why he won’t come back to South Africa ”

@electronicsner said humorously:

“Next thing, they turn religious and give u special books. Before you know it, they are mining, telling you your homes are within the mineral belt.”

@KetumileGG loved it:

“Proof that Jesus Christ is African even though he has the skin tone of Europeans!!! And personally, I feel that he is a Tswana gent.”

White man in Zulu attire does intense traditional dance routine

Briefly News reported that a guy stole the spotlight as he did the most while dancing among Zulu people. The white gent in full Zulu traditional wear received over 5 000 likes.

People were amused as they watched how energetic the tattooed dancer was. Netizens could not help but flood the comments to sing his praises.

In a video by @bsobahe, one man stood out at an event by doing a traditional dance. In the clip, he wore Zulu attire before doing his version of Indlamu. He ends the dance by doing a headstand.

