Eastern Cape makotis clapped back at a troll who poked fun at them for speaking broken English

The TikTok video received over 2.2 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments on social media

South Africans were amused by the woman clip as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes

These women left many people cracking up in laughter in a video that is making rounds on social media.

Two women clapped back at an online troll in a TikTok video. Image:@fezzy.fezz

Source: TikTok

Makotis clap back at a troll

The Eastern Cape makotis amused many people online with their clapback. The footage shared by @fezzy.fezz on the video platform shows the ladies standing as they replied to a comment from one of their viewers.

The individual trolled the women, saying:

"You don't know Engish, Go to school."

The troll's comment left the ladies in their feelings, but they quickly gathered the troll and placed them in their place. The video became a viral hit, generating over 2.2 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the ladies hilariously clap back at the troll in the video below:

SA is in stitches

The video of the woman entertained many people online as they flocked to the comment section to crack jokes.

The Zee said:

"At this point, it’s English that doesn’t know us. Yiyo ewrongo."

Bomzaaay was amused:

"What kills me is they know the severity of the insults but we dont!!but we feel the intensity!! Yoh."

Pem added:

"Its the cough for me."

Ofentse Leshawn cracked a joke, saying:

"When I apply for a position I don't qualify for."

User wrote:

"If English was Math, this would be 1+1=7."

Mommy commented:

"We apologise on her behalf hle sis."

Dominic Zaca - Gay Thanos said:

"You make my heart hleka."

Woman confronts online bullies in viral TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok video of a woman addressing trolls had many people clapping for the young lady. The clip went viral on social media.

A content creator who goes by the TikTok handle @growingseedsa shared a video where she plugged her viewers with replicas of Gucci slippers for women.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News