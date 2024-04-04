One young lady was fed up with online bullies and took to her social media to address them in a TikTok video

The clip went viral and gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the social media platform

The online community thanked the woman for being authentic, and they showered her with heartfelt messages

A TikTok video of a woman addressing trolls had many people clapping for the young lady. The clip went viral on social media.

A young lady took to TikTok to set online bullies in their place. Image: @growingseedsa

Source: Instagram

Woman addresses trolls online

A content creator who goes by the TikTok handle @growingseedsa shared a video where she plugged her viewers with replicas of Gucci slippers for women. The young lady said she received so much hate on the clip, and some people even reported her account to the point where she was nearly banned from the platform.

However, @growingseedsa did not let that challenge weigh her down, and she came back stronger and addressed those trolls.

@growingseedsa stated that she represents a lot of people in this world. She went on to say:

"It is okay for some of us to buy dupes, fakes, replicas, whatever you call it, and you don't have to come at us so badly."

The young lady also added that some told her why she does not purchase things from Mr Price, Jet, etc. She said that she shops everywhere, even in her family member's closet, and emphasised that it is not about only shopping at a particular shop.

At the end of the clip, the woman encourages each person to "act as if things are all together although they are not, " she said in her clip.

Watch the video below:

SA shows the woman love and support

The video gained many views and thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. People rallied around the young lady as they flocked to her comments section with heartwarming messages.

Lebo mahapa said:

"Plug us wena babes... we appreciate you...."

Nthaby_Ralekholela shared:

"I want these wena o nna hle I buy anywhere, everywhere.. Dupe or fake I will rock it sana."

MakhosiSiphoEsihle added:

"Love you and your energy."

BabyMamas simply said:

"I love you Babe."

Thandi29 encouraged the woman, saying:

"You don't have to explain sthandwa you do you."

