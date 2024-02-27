A lady took to social media to reveal a homeware item that South Africans could purchase from Mr Price Home

In the video, she showed how the men unboxed her package, and the clip attracted many views and thousands of likes on TikTok

Social media users love the lady's content and thanked the stunner for the plug as they rushed to her comments section

A Cape Town woman shared a helpful homeware item she got from Mr Price Home. Netizens thanked her for the plug and asked for more tips.

A lady in Cape Town unveiled her Mr Price Home kitchen island in a TikTok video. Image: @missj_life

Woman shares Mr Price Home plug on TikTok

In a clip posted by @missj_life on the video platform, the young lady unveiled the box package she received from the store. She revealed it was a kitchen island from Mr Price Home, which she had been waiting on impatiently. As the clip continues, she shows how the men helped her set up her kitchen island as they unboxed it and put it all together.

At the end of the clip, the stunner showcased her little kitchen island, which was white. She opened the cupboard, wiped it off, and placed it neatly in her kitchen.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"Finally!! Been wanting a cute island for my small kitchen since forever! I’m so happy with this one from."

Watch the video below:

People loved the woman's hook-up

Social media users love to see the handy items others can buy. The video of the lady went viral, and people couldn't help but agree that Mr Price Home is a treasure.

Riri said:

"Woooow...beautiful, how much did it cost?."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"Hi, it’s R3500."

Nazereenadams gushed over the lady's kitchen island, adding:

"Soooo nice! It fits perfectly."

Tshegofatso Precious Lekgoathi simply said:

"I love it."

Jada wrote:

"It's beautiful."

