A young mum shared the struggles of getting her seven-week-old baby to sleep

Ladies across South Africa advised her that this was just the beginning for her son to adapt to a routine

Mothers all joined in the comments to give her hope and encourage her that she was not alone in this struggle

Rudzano Mulovhedzi shows how hard it is to get some sleep with a newborn. @rudazani_december/TikTok

Being a first-time mum can be overwhelming, and one mother shared her inability to sleep. Rudzani Mulovhedzi uploaded a video on TikTok of her struggles, which spoke to the masses.

She captured the frantic reality of life with a newborn, and the relatable footage has gone viral. Her post has almost 300 000 views and over 21 000 likes. Many promised her that it would get better.

She said:

"Boy mom. Seven weeks postpartum. Crying face."

Peeps weigh in on their experiences as a mother

Mums from around Mzansi jumped on the wagon voicing their experiences and how difficult it was. While some joked, others didn't think it was funny and said this could cause serious mental issues.

Here are some of the comments:

@miranda joy said:

"Jokes aside, this is emotionally draining, but we have to be strong."

@KgotlelloMoepya commented:

"We've been up since 1am. She only sleep for 10 minutes max & wakes up. We're in this together, Mommy."

@Luandie said:

"We are 2 months next week and I feel we are finally moving away from this. It's been tough this side as well. You are doing very well, mommy."

@Tshia_Peu commented:

"Hold on mama, he’ll start taking stretch sleep soon. Mine is 3 months and sleeps through the night."

@Thando Bev Malinga said:

"I’d rather have this. Need my body back. Can’t eat this, can’t eat that, can’t sleep on my back or tummy."

@Dorothy commented:

"How will I mange this with books? God help me."

@Beautiful Lisa said :

" I’m watching this at 3:47am with mine too."

