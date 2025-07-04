Gauteng livestock specialist @rehlotse_ captured incredible footage of a huge python slowly moving across his farm property

The video shows the massive brownish snake blending perfectly with dried winter grass as it slithers from the road

The farmer's peaceful message about coexisting with animals on shared land has inspired viewers, who praised his respectful attitude

A Gauteng farmer has amazed South Africans with his calm reaction to discovering a massive python on his property, showing that humans and wildlife can peacefully share the same space.

Livestock specialist @rehlotse_ shared the incredible footage on 3rd July, capturing a moment that would terrify most people but left him completely relaxed.

The video was shared with the caption:

"Learn to live and coexist with the animals occupying the land you are making a living out of. ❤️"

The footage shows an enormous python slowly making its way across a farm road in the most relaxed manner possible. The snake's body appears incredibly thick and long as it moves in a straight pattern, completely unbothered by the farmer's presence.

The python's light brownish colour blends perfectly with the dry winter grass, making it almost invisible as it moves from the road up a small hill into the grassy area. The farmer managed to spot the giant reptile before it crossed the road, showing just how well these creatures can camouflage themselves in their natural environment.

What makes this video special is the farmer's attitude towards the encounter. Instead of fear or panic, he shows complete respect for the python's space. His caption reveals his belief that people should learn to coexist with animals, especially since farmers share the land with wildlife and depend on it for their livelihood.

The livestock specialist clearly understands that his farm provides habitat for various animals, and he appreciates all forms of life, even those that would terrify most people. His calm reaction shows how humans and wildlife can share space peacefully when approached with respect and understanding.

Mzansi reacts to the calm snake encounter

The peaceful video sparked various reactions from South Africans who were impressed by the farmer's composure:

@munyumunyu admitted:

"😳😳😳I would die on the spot!"

@Mmaphashi worried:

"Not me seeing this, and going to the farm tomorrow🥺🥺🥺"

@Naph naf distinguished:

"I don't have a problem with this one, but the poisonous snake, a big NO!"

@nanakgiba joked:

"There goes my dream of living off-grid."

@67_RK wondered:

"Camera man... How did you maintain your cool?"

@HU NA DI questioned:

"So they don't indulge in domestic animals at the farm?"

Python safety tips from experts

According to the African Snake Bite Institution, the Southern African Python is our largest snake species, reaching up to six metres in length and weighing over 65 kilograms. These impressive reptiles feed mainly on warm-blooded prey like small antelopes, monkeys, and game birds, but can also take larger prey.

If you encounter a python, experts recommend keeping a safe distance and never attempting to handle or provoke the snake. These powerful constrictors should be left alone to continue their natural behaviour.

