“Always Polo”: Crash at Tzaneen Petrol Station Leaves Damaged Fuel Pump After Car Collision
- A Volkswagen Polo crashed into a petrol pump at Tzaneen Sasol Lifestyle in Limpopo, leaving visible damage at the filling station
- Footage shared online showed a fallen fuel pump after the collision, though details surrounding the cause remain unclear
- Crashes involving petrol station infrastructure can create safety concerns due to fuel systems and potential fire risks
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Motorists in Limpopo were left stunned after a vehicle crashed into a petrol pump at a fuel station in Tzaneen.
The incident, shared by @charlesevans29 on 24 May 2026, showed a damaged fuel pump lying on the ground after being struck by a Volkswagen Polo at Tzaneen Sasol Lifestyle. Footage circulating online showed the aftermath of the collision, with damage visible around the filling station area.
Details surrounding how the vehicle ended up colliding with the petrol pump remain unclear, and no official information regarding injuries had been confirmed at the time.
Petrol station crashes can create dangerous situations because fuel facilities contain highly flammable substances and specialised infrastructure. Safety systems at modern stations are designed to reduce risks during emergencies, but collisions involving pumps can still lead to hazardous conditions.
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Unexplained Tzaneen collision highlights sudden road risks
The damage was bad and to an extend that some people in the comments were worried about the car catching fire. The extent of damage following the Tzaneen incident has not been publicly confirmed. Some people said they blame the high petrol prices, with some netizens blaming extreme speeding and negligent driving.
Authorities or station management have not yet released details explaining what caused the collision. The incident shared by user @bambistrands_za has once again highlighted how quickly ordinary driving situations can turn into unexpected accidents.
Check out the TikTok video below:
Mzansi blame high petrol prices
Ntja wrote:
“Polo again, maybe Polos have Porsche engines. 😂😂”
Itumeleng wrote:
“It’s always a VW. I passed one the other day, and it was on top of a tree. How it got there, I don’t even know. 💔”
Chef Thabo wrote:
“If not a BMW, it’s a Polo. 😂😁”
Phillyngobeni wrote:
“It had to be a VW Polo. 🧐”
Renèe wrote:
“Good job, bro, this petrol doesn’t last very well.”
Kedibone wrote:
“He did well. The price of fuel is outrageous. The idea is good, but executed poorly.”
Miss - Bee wrote:
“Haaai, you can’t park your car there.”
Gift FX Matlala wrote:
“He was rushing to fill up before fuel goes up again. 💔”
EDDY wrote:
“It's aways a Polo. 🙃”
Mthetho Ngcukayithob wrote:
“Fuel is expensive, really, I don’t blame him. 🤔”
3 Other Briefly News stories about car accidents
- Popular content creator and influencer Ghost Hlubi was involved in a car accident, with Mzansi sending prayers and thoughts to him and his family.
- Lekompo artist Tribby WaDi BhoZza is the latest musician to be involved in a serious road accident while travelling to a scheduled performance.
- Two members of the South African Police Service were killed in an accident in Witbank, Mpumalanga, on 4 May 2026, leaving the internet sad.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za