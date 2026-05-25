A Volkswagen Polo crashed into a petrol pump at Tzaneen Sasol Lifestyle in Limpopo, leaving visible damage at the filling station

Footage shared online showed a fallen fuel pump after the collision, though details surrounding the cause remain unclear

Crashes involving petrol station infrastructure can create safety concerns due to fuel systems and potential fire risks

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Motorists in Limpopo were left stunned after a vehicle crashed into a petrol pump at a fuel station in Tzaneen.

The picture on the left showed the car next to a petrol tank station. Image: @charlesevans29

Source: TikTok

The incident, shared by @charlesevans29 on 24 May 2026, showed a damaged fuel pump lying on the ground after being struck by a Volkswagen Polo at Tzaneen Sasol Lifestyle. Footage circulating online showed the aftermath of the collision, with damage visible around the filling station area.

Details surrounding how the vehicle ended up colliding with the petrol pump remain unclear, and no official information regarding injuries had been confirmed at the time.

Petrol station crashes can create dangerous situations because fuel facilities contain highly flammable substances and specialised infrastructure. Safety systems at modern stations are designed to reduce risks during emergencies, but collisions involving pumps can still lead to hazardous conditions.

Unexplained Tzaneen collision highlights sudden road risks

The damage was bad and to an extend that some people in the comments were worried about the car catching fire. The extent of damage following the Tzaneen incident has not been publicly confirmed. Some people said they blame the high petrol prices, with some netizens blaming extreme speeding and negligent driving.

Authorities or station management have not yet released details explaining what caused the collision. The incident shared by user @bambistrands_za has once again highlighted how quickly ordinary driving situations can turn into unexpected accidents.

The visual on the left showed the polo after it hit a petrol tank. Image: @charlesevans29

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi blame high petrol prices

Ntja wrote:

“Polo again, maybe Polos have Porsche engines. 😂😂”

Itumeleng wrote:

“It’s always a VW. I passed one the other day, and it was on top of a tree. How it got there, I don’t even know. 💔”

Chef Thabo wrote:

“If not a BMW, it’s a Polo. 😂😁”

Phillyngobeni wrote:

“It had to be a VW Polo. 🧐”

Renèe wrote:

“Good job, bro, this petrol doesn’t last very well.”

Kedibone wrote:

“He did well. The price of fuel is outrageous. The idea is good, but executed poorly.”

Miss - Bee wrote:

“Haaai, you can’t park your car there.”

Gift FX Matlala wrote:

“He was rushing to fill up before fuel goes up again. 💔”

EDDY wrote:

“It's aways a Polo. 🙃”

Mthetho Ngcukayithob wrote:

“Fuel is expensive, really, I don’t blame him. 🤔”

3 Other Briefly News stories about car accidents

Source: Briefly News