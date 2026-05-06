2 SAPS Officers Due To Testify in Cases Die in Car Accident in Mpumalanga, SA Suspects Foul Play
WITBANK, MPUMALANGA— Two members of the South African Police Service were killed in an accident in Witbank, Mpumalanga, on 4 May 2026. South Africans suspected foul play as the officers were expected to testify in cases.
According to eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah, the officers, who were members of the Tactical Response Team unit in KwaZulu-Natal, were on their way to Pretoria when the accident took place. Thathiah tweeted on his @DasenThathiah X account that the officers were expected to testify in cases. However, the nature of the cases is unknown. The officers were assisting a task team which was dealing with cross-border crimes in Mangauzi.
Read the tweet on X here:
The death of the two officers occurred weeks after an Eastern Cape-based officer was killed. Captain Louis Nel, who was a crime intelligence officer, and his colleague were travelling in a state vehicle when they were ambushed. Nel's colleague was rushed to the hospital, where he is in a critical condition. Nel died on the scene.
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What did South Africans say?
Netizens suspected that the officers' deaths may not have been accidents.
Gcobani Ndzongana said:
"A deliberate and organised accident. They must have a trustworthy person in their transport department because we will lose more good officers in such accidents."
Nondaba asked:
"What of their car was tampered with? They were on their way to testify, so what if someone didn't want them to testify?"
MoFlava said:
"I'm no investigator, but this is very fishy."
Proletarate said:
“Single vehicle accident. Seriously, we are not children. This killing of witnesses must come to an end.”
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za