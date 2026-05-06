WITBANK, MPUMALANGA— Two members of the South African Police Service were killed in an accident in Witbank, Mpumalanga, on 4 May 2026. South Africans suspected foul play as the officers were expected to testify in cases.

South Africans were worried after two officers died in an accident. Images: @SAPoliceService/ X and South_agency/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah, the officers, who were members of the Tactical Response Team unit in KwaZulu-Natal, were on their way to Pretoria when the accident took place. Thathiah tweeted on his @DasenThathiah X account that the officers were expected to testify in cases. However, the nature of the cases is unknown. The officers were assisting a task team which was dealing with cross-border crimes in Mangauzi.

Read the tweet on X here:

The death of the two officers occurred weeks after an Eastern Cape-based officer was killed. Captain Louis Nel, who was a crime intelligence officer, and his colleague were travelling in a state vehicle when they were ambushed. Nel's colleague was rushed to the hospital, where he is in a critical condition. Nel died on the scene.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens suspected that the officers' deaths may not have been accidents.

Gcobani Ndzongana said:

"A deliberate and organised accident. They must have a trustworthy person in their transport department because we will lose more good officers in such accidents."

Nondaba asked:

"What of their car was tampered with? They were on their way to testify, so what if someone didn't want them to testify?"

MoFlava said:

"I'm no investigator, but this is very fishy."

Proletarate said:

“Single vehicle accident. Seriously, we are not children. This killing of witnesses must come to an end.”

Source: Briefly News