A Cape Town woman has been charged with murder after her newborn baby was found wrapped in blankets and plastic in a drain in Lotus River

Police later discovered the baby’s body after the mother allegedly gave conflicting accounts of the child’s whereabouts and pointed them to the location

The accused appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, and the matter was postponed for a bail application

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Baby found abandoned in Lotus River drain. Images: Eugene Dooms/ Facebook and KidStock

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — A 31-year-old woman has been charged with murder after the body of her newborn baby was found in a drain in Lotus River, Cape Town.

Ireesha Francis appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, where the State confirmed that the charge had been upgraded from child neglect following the grim discovery.

Police make the grim discovery

The infant girl was found on Sunday at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Antelope Street, wrapped in blankets and plastic.

According to the prosecution, Francis gave birth to a healthy baby girl at the Retreat Midwife Obstetric Unit on 1 May. Both mother and child were reportedly discharged in good health the following day.

However, an alarm was raised when Francis returned home without the baby. Family members questioned her whereabouts, but she allegedly gave conflicting explanations, at one stage claiming she had left the infant on a pavement.

Concerned relatives, community members, the CPF, and neighbourhood watch groups launched a search for the missing newborn, but were unable to locate her.

On 3 May, Francis allegedly told police where she had left the baby inside a plastic bag, claiming the child was still alive at the time. Police later recovered the infant’s body from a nearby drain.

See the post about the discovery of the newborn:

Mother appeared in court

Francis, who appeared emotional in court, is being assisted by Legal Aid. The court also heard she is due for a post-birth medical examination.

The matter has been postponed to 14 May for a formal bail application. As proceedings concluded, she was led to the holding cells in tears as she turned towards the public gallery.

Mother abandons baby at Gqeberha police station

In similar news, a woman from the Eastern Cape abandoned her child at a South African Police Service station in Gqeberha. When the police members opened the police station in the morning, they were greeted by the sight of an abandoned baby. The police opened an abandonment case. While South Africans were not happy with what the mother did, some were thankful that the baby was alive. Some made jokes that the father might be in the police station.

Newborn found in KZN

Previously, Briefly News reported that a scrap collector who was looking for valuable items in Hammonds Park in KwaZulu-Natal found the body of a newborn girl. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) was called to the scene on 31 July 2024. When they arrived, the scrap collector explained how he made the discovery. He said he saw the bag, opened it and found a packet covered in blood. To his horror, he found a newborn girl in a blanket. She still had the umbilical cord and a placenta attached.

Source: Briefly News