A scrap collector was rummaging through scrap in Hammonds Park in KwaZulu-Natal when he came across a black plastic bag

He looked inside, and to his horror, he found the body of a newborn baby girl, who was declared dead

south Afrivcns were stunned, and one questioned why the parent of the child could not leave the child at the nearest clinic

HAMMONDS PARK, KWAZULU-NATAL — A scrap collector who was looking for valuable items in Hammonds Park in KwaZulu-Natal found instead the body of a newborn girl.

Newborn girl's body found in field

According to IOL, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) was called to the scene on 31 July. When they arrived, the scrap collector explained how he made the discovery. He said he was looking for valuables, and when he saw the bag, he opened it and found a packet covered in blood. He thought he had found meat and prepared to take it with him.

He then opened the door to see what was inside, and to his horror, he found a newborn girl in the blanket. She still had an umbilical cord and a placenta.

The discovery saddened South Africans

Netizens on Facebook were heartbroken that the baby was found abandoned.

Belinda Maharaj said:

"People don't realise that children are a gift from God."

Chris Lombard asked:

"What the hell is wrong with people doing this? Don't they realise the pain and suffering?"

Busisiwe Pam Maphumulo said:

"Had she left the baby at the hospital, she would still be alive and well taken care of."

Thobza Khabazela said:

"This is heartbreaking for an infant to go through that."

Shirley Soobramoney said:

"Heartless mother. This is really sad."

