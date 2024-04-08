The bloody cloth that was found in Saldanha Bay during the search for missing Joslin Smith was tested

According to Police Minister Bheki Cele, the blood was found not to belong to Joslin Smith, who went missing over a month ago

Cele also revealed that the search for the missing girl has extended to other countries in Europe

Bheki Cele said the blood found on the cloth in Saldanha Bay didn't belong to Joslin Smith. Images: Theo Jeptha/Die Burger/ Gallo Images via Getty Images and South African Police Service/Facebook

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE – The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, revealed that the blood that was found in the field during the search for missing Saldanha Bay girl Joslin Smith did not belong to her. More than a month later, the police expanded the search to other countries, hoping to find her.

Blood on cloth not Joslin Smith's

According to Daily Voice, Cele updated an anxious and heartbroken nation waiting to hear good news about Joslin Smith. He bore no good tidings and instead informed South Africans that there had been no positive leads in their search for Joslin. He said that the DNA tests came back negative.

Cele added that they received information from the police in The United Kingdon that she might have been on a ship that docked in London. The authorities searched the ship for over a day but did not find her.

"The child must be found. Four suspects have been arrested, but they have not told us where the child is."

What you need to know about Joslin Smith's disappearance

South Africans pray for Joslin

South Africans on Facebook were hopeful and prayed for little Joslin's safe return.

Bongiwe Sishuba Marikeni said:

"She is still alive by God's grace. May God protect her wherever she is."

Debra Massey said:

"The people who are charged with her disappearance know where she is."

Prince Arnold Solomons II noted:

"I said this before, and I'm still saying this. That child is still very much alive."

Daniele Geldenhuys said:

"Thank you, Lord. I've got hope that Joslin is still out there alive. Praying for her safe return."

Bernard Manuel said:

"Sounds like an underground syndicate that has been active for years."

