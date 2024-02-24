Search efforts in Saldanha Bay for little Joslin Smith have intensified as she remains missing for nearly a week

The 7-year-old was entrusted to her mother's boyfriend's care when she fell ill and stayed home from school

Joslin's mother Kelly is pleading for anyone who has information regarding her daughter's whereabouts to come forward

Police have ramped up their search efforts to find missing Joslin Smith. Images: Missing Children Alert/Getty Images

Authorities are still looking for Joslin Smith from Saldanha Bay on the Cape West Coast who has been missing for nearly a week.

Search for Joslin Smith continues

In an interview with ENCA the child's mother, Kelly, pleaded for her daughter's safe return after she reported her missing after returning from work. The seven-year-old girl was under the care of Kelly's boyfriend at the time of her disappearance.

Kelly said:

"I feel like I am going crazy. Please bring back my daughter."

Despite the distressing situation, the mother is holding onto hope for her daughter's safe recovery. Joslin, a Grade 1 learner, was unwell and didn't attend school on the day she went missing from her Diazville home.

Missing 7-year-old raises questions

People throughout the country are trying to make sense of what could have happened to the little girl. Many raised questions about her sudden disappearance.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Boipelo Serobe said:

"I felt It when her mother said I can feel that she's still alive."

@Zama Ndlovu shared:

"I pray they find the kid."

@NtombizamaQoma Maguba commented:

"The mother and the boyfriend know the answers. How can you leave a sick child in a care of a man , a boyfriend not even the child’s father."

@Kavita Ellaree asked:

"I don't understand why Kelly is refusing to comment on questions related to the boyfriend being responsible."

@Melanie Kohler prayed:

"Praying for your safe return and God's protection gorgeous little Princess."

@Debbie Vd Poll Deetlefs said:

"Please Lord keep this little girl safe thank you, amen."

