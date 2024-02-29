A woman posted a TikTok video detailing her academic journey after facing challenges

The lady made a TikTok post and left many netizens touched by her resilience and dedication

Online users were raving about how women persevered through tough times, and many could relate

A woman posted a video celebrating making it academically. In the TikTok post, she detailed how she had to work hard to achieve her goals.

A TikTok video show a woman delighted to finish university and Mzansi peeps were pleased for her. Image: @lady.nthang

Netizens were fascinated to see details about the woman's journey. Many were motivated by her success.

Woman earns degree

A woman @lady.nthang explained in a TikTok video that she had to repeat grade 11 after grade 12. She then spent five years studying in college.

In the video, she was crying after fulfilling her dream. Watch the clip below:

SA inspired by woman

Many people commented that the woman was admirable. Netizens commented on the video and were raving about her.

TUMISO commented:

"I remember receiving an sms from university saying ive completed my degree, did i not run to my mom and cry like a baby. Congrats. God is great."

Sir Jefferson wrote:

"You're a true soldier, we need people like you in this world. To me, you're indeed a role model to those who wanna give up when it comes to education."

Mmapula added:

"Congratulations stranger."

MsutwanaPortia was inspired:

"And here I am thinking I’m late cause I put on hold my Degree. Ayy siyamdina unkulunkulu cause he did say Isaiah 60:22 ,it’s Time girl.

user2777157553550 applauded:

"Yes sis wam, we don't give up"

Vanessa Williams gushed:

"I understand you hun."

Nkosazana added:

"Congratulations girl, may Yah open double doors for you in the working field."

Woman becomes adult Grade 11 pupil

