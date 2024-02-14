A 26-year-old woman is getting all the praise for being persistent about her high school education

The lady revealed in a TikTok video that she is in Grade 11 and can be seen at the school wearing her uniform

Social media users were touched by her motivating story and encouraged the learner to keep pushing

A woman shared a mini vlog of her life as an adult high schooler in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: @auszuzu08

One determined Mzansi woman took to social media to share her journey of getting an education.

Adult woman documents high school life

The woman from Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal is currently in Grade 11 and hopes to finish her matric soon.

She uploaded a video on her TikTok account @auszuzu08 to give Mzansi a glimpse of her high school life with mostly teenage learners.

Video of adult high schooler trends

The clip spread quickly on the platform and proved that it's never too late to chase dreams and improve one's life. The TikTok footage gained more than 347,000 views and 30,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

SA champions persistence in education

The video garnered positive feedback from many TikTok users. Other South Africans shared stories of how they returned to school as adults to improve their lives.

@Ausilineo posted:

"Yes girl wenza kahle. Take charge of your future and stay positive and motivated in life."

@Swesh wrote:

"Proud of you girl, you have motivated other children."

@snuna shared:

"Mina I am 28 years old this year but I'm going to fix my marks in June."

@FrancinaNtsetselane mentioned:

"I'm 32 years old and I am doing matric for the first time."

@EsiYavootblow commented:

"You will never regret my love I'm a living testimony. I'm 24 and doing my first year at NMU."

@DIINizer said:

"Happy for you babe for not giving up. Much love."

@Chumisa added:

"Repeated Grade 12 three times and finally passed in 2013. Today I'm a clinical associate."

@user7288443137441 posted:

"I graduated at the age of forty-something babe. Don't ever give up."

