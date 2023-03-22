Is Pepe Muñoz Celine Dion's boyfriend? The truth about their relationship

Being a celebrity is almost a guarantee that your life will be under public scrutiny. Fans want to know every aspect of your life, even those you prefer to keep private. This has been the case for Pepe Muñoz, who was said to be Celine Dion's boyfriend. But were or are they dating?

Is Pepe Muñoz Celine Dion's boyfriend? Or is he a boy who is just a friend? The truth about their relationship. Photo: Rebecca Smeyne, Pierre Suu (modified by author)

Pepe Muñoz is a Spanish model, dancer, choreographer and fashion illustrator. He has performed on big stages, such as the Madrid sidewalk at the age of 19 and the Spanish production of Cats.

Pepe Muñoz's profiles and bio

Full name Pepe Muñoz Martinez Gender Male Date of birth The 26th of June, 1984 Age 38 years (As of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Spanish Religion Christian Mother Paloma Martinez Siblings Nacho and Bego Sexual orientation Homosexual Height 6 feet and 2 inches (189 centimetres) Weight 85 kilograms (187 pounds) Bicep Size 16 inches Body measurements 42-32-35 inches Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Occupation Model, dancer, choreographer and fashion illustrator Net worth $5 million Social media accounts Instagram TikTok

How old is Pepe Muñoz?

Pepe Muñoz (age 38 years as of March 2023) was born on the 26th of June, 1984. His star sign is Cancer.

Where is Pepe Muñoz from?

The artist was born in Malaga, Spain and is of Spanish nationality. Not much about Pepe Muñoz's parents is known besides his mother's name, Paloma Martinez. He has a brother called Nacho and a sister called Bego, who works as a coordinator in high school.

What is Pepe Muñoz's height?

The Spanish model is very fit. He stands at 6 feet and 2 inches or 189 centimetres and weighs 85 kilograms or 187 pounds.

Spanish model and fashion illustrator Pepe Muñoz. Photo: @p.e.p.e.munoz on Instagram (modified by author)

Education

Pepe attended the Royal Academy of Dancing, where he studied dancing. Later, he took ballet lessons at the National Ballet of Cuba at Escorial auditorium in Havanna. He also studied modern-contemporary dance in Las Vegas.

What does Pepe Muñoz do for a living?

Pepe wears many hats. He is a model, dancer, choreographer and fashion illustrator. According to Vogue, Pepe Muñoz's occupation started at 19 when he was a struggling dancer dancing for tips in Madrid. There, he caught the eye of an agent and was invited to audition for the Spanish production of Cats.

Muñoz travelled in European versions of Chicago, West Side Story, Dirty Dancing, and the Cirque de Soleil show Zumanity before Dion's secretary approached him and asked to join her tour.

Who is Pepe Muñoz's boyfriend?

The model has maintained his personal life out of the limelight. Details of Pepe Muñoz's partner remain in the dark. He is nonetheless speculated to be dating Brayden Newby, a model and dancer.

The two have been popping up on each other's Instagram pages. Brayden posted a photo of them together on the 28th of February 2022 on Insta with the caption,

surprise, we got married like 6 months ago or something. Ayo.

While Pepe also posted the same photo with the caption,

Me and my husband, My husband and me

These comments fueled the claims that the two are together. However, neither has come forward to accept or deny the rumours.

Who is Celine Dion in a relationship with?

Since her husband, René Angélil, a Canadian talent manager, passed in January 2016, Dion has not announced whether she is in a relationship again. However, Pepe Muñoz and Celine Dion are rumoured to be dating as they have been constantly seen together publicly holding hands.

Celine Dion and Pepe Muñoz arrive for the 2019 Spring-Summer Haute Couture collection fashion show by RVDK Ronald van der Kemp in Paris on January 23, 2019. Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT

Celine refuted these claims saying Muñoz is only her best friend and has been her comfort since her husband's passing. She went ahead to expose Pepe Muñoz's sexuality in an interview with Extra saying that the dancer is gay.

What is Pepe Muñoz's net worth?

Pepe has been in the fashion and dance industry since he was young. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

Pepe Muñoz has not spoken about being Celine Dion's boyfriend. He has maintained his relationship life out of the limelight. There are, however, claims that he is dating Brayden Newby.

