Meet Rosalind Ross: 11 facts about Mel Gibson's girlfriend

Mel Gibson's past tumultuous relationships, especially his expensive divorce from Robyn Moore in 2006, did not deter him from finding love again. The Passion of Christ director made the internet abuzz with his new romantic relationship with Rosalind Ross. Despite criticism of their age difference, the duo seems to have been going strong together for years.

Director Rosalind Ross during a visit to All Saints Chapel at Carroll College in Helena, Montana. Photo: Mat Hayward, Mat Hayward (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mel Gibson is an American actor and movie director from the 80s. He is famous for his action-hero roles in movies like Mad Max and Lethal Weapon. Rosalind Ross became a celebrity after becoming linked to the iconic actor. She has also had her fair share of fame in her career.

Rosalind Ross's profile summary

Full name Rosalind Ruth Ross Gender Female Date of birth 5 July 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Aptos, California, USA Current residence Malibu, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 55kg (121 lbs) Body measurements in inches 35-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 89-64-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Dating Partner Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson Children 1 Education Palo Alto High School, Emerson College Profession Former Equestrian Vaulter, film director, screenwriter Social media Instagram

Who is Mel Gibson's current partner?

Rosalind Ross is renowned as the girlfriend of Mel Columcile Gerard Gibson. Below are 11 interesting facts about Rosa and her relationship with Mel Gibson.

1. She is an American national

Rosalind was born in Aptos, California, in the United States of America. She is of American nationality.

2. Rosalind Ross' age is 33 years

She was born on 5 July 1990. She is 33 and will celebrate her 34th birthday in July 2024.

Fast facts on Rosalind Ross. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is the age difference between Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross?

She is 34 years younger than the director of Apocalypto. Mel was born on 3 January 1956, and his age as of 2024 is 68 years. While their age difference has created criticism, Gibson had this to say during an interview:

Regarding age and relationships, it's just a number. We dig each other. She is an adult, and we dig each other. It might cause a problem, and one has trepidation about these things, but it's working out great. She is a really special person. I dig her. So there you go. That's it. What more can one ask?

3. She is a college graduate

Rosalind got her high school education from Palo Alto High School. After graduation, she enrolled at Emerson College, and in 2012, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in creative writing, literature, and publishing. The actor's lover also attended NEO A&M College.

4. Rosalind is a former equestrian champion

She is a professional equestrian vaulter. At age 9, Mel Gibson's partner had already become a pro in the horse-riding game in her hometown. In 1999, she represented the Sundance Vaulting Club in Europe.

She joined the USA team in 2004 and won a bronze medal at the Vaulting World Championships game. She joined the FAME team in 2006 and won gold at the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games in 2010.

5. Rosalind is a movie director and screenwriter

In 2014, she forgo her athletic passion for the entertainment industry. Her first screenwriting job was for the Amazon Prime show Matador. She further contributed her writing and directing skills to other interesting short films. Some of Rosalind Ross' movies are Homeward, Barbarian, Father Stu, and Black Slam.

Rosalind Ross at Columbia Pictures' Father Stu Photo Call in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

6. She is an actress

Although she is not a famous Hollywood star, Rosalind is a seasoned actress. In 2016, she made her acting debut in a short film, Social Life. Other movies include The World Over With Raymond Arroyo and The Ingraham Angle.

7. Rosalind met Gibson in 2014

The Braveheart director first met Ross in 2014 while working as a co-writer for a script in his movie production company, Icon Productions. They started seeing each other in Costa Rica at his 500-acre tropical sanctuary, and their love continued to blossom.

How long have Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson been together?

They have been together for ten years. There is no news of separation yet.

8. Does Mel Gibson have a child with Rosalind Ross?

She has a son with Mel. Rosalind Ross' baby, Lars Gerard, was born on 20 January 2017 in Los Angeles, weighing five pounds and five ounces. How many biological kids does Mel Gibson have? He has nine children.

9. Rosalind is Mel Gibson's third baby mama

Mel had had relationships before meeting Rosalind. He had a relationship with Robyn and Oksana Grigorieva, each producing at least one child.

Who is Mel Gibson's current wife?

He is not married but previously had a wife named Robyn Denise Moore. Mel Gibson's wife was an Australian dental nurse. He met her in 1977 and married her in 1980. They had a daughter, Hannah, and six sons: Edward and Christian (twins), William, Louis, Milo, and Thomas.

The couple split in 2006 and legally divorced in 2011, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, this was the highest divorce settlement in Hollywood, over $400 million.

Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Later, Mel Gibson, Rosalind Ross's boyfriend, publicly began dating Russian songwriter and pianist Oksana Grigorieva, which was one of the reasons for his first divorce. The duo welcomed their daughter, Lucia, in 2009.

10. She is active on social media

Rosalind is a private person but is active on Instagram. Her verified Instagram account has over 6,300 followers as of 23 May 2024.

11. Mel Gibson is Rosalind's mentor

She admitted that her partner has dramatically influenced and mentored her career. She told A.V Club:

He has been my mentor and a huge inspiration of mine. Braveheart is still my favourite movie of all time! Undoubtedly, he's been a huge influence. But I really want to create my own identity as a filmmaker.

Rosalind Ross became famous as the young lover of one of the wealthiest Hollywood names. She is thriving in her career and enjoying her relationship with Mel Gibson.

READ ALSO: Vanessa Kirby's husband: Is she married? 10 facts about her love life

As published on Briefly, British actress Vanessa Kirby's love life has not been drama-free. While she has been linked romantically to co-stars and renowned actors over time, inquiries about her love life continue to pique fans' curiosity.

This heightened interest has prompted questions about Vanessa Kirby's husband, with many wondering if the actress has already walked down the aisle.

Source: Briefly News