Top 50+ famous short actors who made it big in Hollywood
Hollywood boasts a plethora of remarkable actors who have captivated audiences worldwide with their on-screen performances. While an actor's success is primarily determined by their acting skills, factors like height can also significantly influence the roles they are cast and how audiences perceive them. Discover some of the famous short actors who made it big in Hollywood.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Famous short actors
- Famous short male actors
- 1. Tony Cox – 3 feet 6 inches
- 2. Warwick Davis – 3 feet 6 inches
- 3. Peter Dinklage – 4 feet 4 inches
- 4. Danny DeVito – 4 feet 10 inches
- 5. Elliot Page – 5 feet 1 inch
- 6. Kevin Hart – 5 feet 2 inches
- 7. David Faustino – 5 feet 3 inches
- 8. Joe Pesci – 5 feet 3 inches
- 9. Rob Schneider – 5 feet 4 inches
- 10. Seth Green – 5 feet 4 inches
- 11. Michael J. Fox – 5 feet 4 inches
- 12. BD Wong – 5 feet 5 inches
- 13. Danielle Radcliffe – 5 feet 5 inches
- 14. Woody Allen – 5 feet 5 inches
- 15. Ken Jeong – 5 feet 5 inches
- 16. Frankie Muniz – 5 feet 5 inches
- 17. Johnny Galecki - 5 feet 5 inches
- 18. Jason Alexander - 5 feet 5 inches
- 19. Toby Jones - 5 feet 5 inches
- 20. Breckin Meyer – 5 feet 5 inches
- 21. Nathan Lane – 5 feet 5 inches
- 22. Richard Dreyfuss – 5 feet 5 inches
- 23. Dustin Hoffman – 5 feet 5 inches
- 24. Al Pacino – 5 feet 6 inches
- 25. Elijah Wood – 5 feet 6 inches
- 26. Simon Helberg – 5 feet 7 inches
- 27. Tom Cruise – 5 feet 7 inches
- 28. Martin Freeman – 5 feet 7 inches
- 29. Danny Trejo – 5 feet 7 inches
- 30. David Spade – 5 feet 7 inches
- Famous short male actors
- Famous shortest female actors
- 31. Jada Pinkett Smith – 5 feet
- 32. AnnaSophia Robb – 5 feet
- 33. Hayden Panettiere – 5 feet
- 34. Kristin Chenoweth – 5 feet
- 35. Kristen Bell – 5 feet 1 inch
- 36. America Ferrera – 5 feet 1 inch
- 37. Christina Ricci – 5 feet 1 inch
- 38. Eva Longoria – 5 feet 1 inch
- 39. Rachel Bilson – 5 feet 1 inch
- 40. Isla Fisher – 5 feet 2 inches
- 41. Anna Kendrick– 5 feet 2 inches
- 42. Zoë Kravitz – 5 feet 2 inches
- 43. Emilia Clarke – 5 feet 2 inches
- 44. Reese Witherspoon – 5 feet 2 inches
- 45. Emma Roberts – 5 feet 2 inches
- 46. Salma Hayek – 5 feet 2 inches
- 47. Natalie Portman – 5 feet 3 inches
- 48. Lucy Liu – 5 feet 3 inches
- 49. Scarlett Johansson – 5 feet 3 inches
- 50. Sarah Jessica Parker – 5 feet 3 inches
- 51. Winona Ryder – 5 feet 4 inches
- 52. Michelle Williams – 5 feet 4 inches
- 53. Rachel McAdams – 5 feet 4 inches
- 54. Courteney Cox – 5 feet 5 inches
- Who is the most famous short actor?
- Which male celebrity is 5'4''?
- Which celebrity is 167 cm tall?
- What is the minimum height for an actor?
- Who is the shortest actor in Hollywood?
In coming up with this list of famous short actors, we have considered data from various sources such as biographical profiles, official websites and profiles, interviews and public appearances, statistical databases and film and television productions.
From lighting up the screen with their performances to winning over audiences worldwide, these actors have proven that size does not matter when it comes to success in showbiz.
Famous short actors
From commanding leading roles to delivering scene-stealing performances, famous short actors have captivated audiences with their skilful portrayals and cemented their legacies as icons of the silver screen. Tabulated below is a list of Hollywood's most renowned short actors who have conquered the challenges of height and triumphed on their journey to stardom.
|Actor
|Height
|Tony Cox
|3'6'' (107 cm)
|Warwick Davis
|3'6'' (107 cm)
|Peter Dinklage
|4'4'' (132 cm)
|Danny DeVito
|4'10'' (147 cm)
|Elliot Page
|5'1'' (155 cm)
|Kevin Hart
|5'2'' (157 cm)
|David Faustino
|5'3'' (160 cm)
|Joe Pesci
|5'3'' (160 cm)
|Rob Schneider
|5'4'' (163 cm)
|Seth Green
|5'4'' (163 cm)
|Michael J. Fox
|5'4'' (163 cm)
|BD Wong
|5'5'' (165 cm)
|Danielle Radcliffe
|5'5'' (165 cm)
|Woody Allen
|5'5'' (165 cm)
|Ken Jeong
|5'5'' (165 cm)
|Frankie Muniz
|5'5'' (165 cm)
|Johnny Galecki
|5'5'' (165 cm)
|Jason Alexander
|5'5'' (165 cm)
|Toby Jones
|5'5'' (165 cm)
|Breckin Meyer
|5'5'' (165 cm)
|Nathan Lane
|5'5'' (165 cm)
|Richard Dreyfuss
|5'5'' (165 cm)
|Dustin Hoffman
|5'5'' (165 cm)
|Al Pacino
|5'6'' (168 cm)
|Elijah Wood
|5'6'' (168 cm)
|Simon Helberg
|5'7'' (170)
|Tom Cruise
|5'7'' (170)
|Martin Freeman
|5'7'' (170)
|Danny Trejo
|5'7'' (170)
Famous short male actors
The average height for men in the US is 5 feet 9 inches. However, you will be surprised that so many successful actors in Hollywood are shorter than the average. These famous short male actors have achieved great success in their careers despite being shorter in stature, showcasing that talent and skill truly matter in the world of acting.
1. Tony Cox – 3 feet 6 inches
- Full name: Joseph Anthony Cox
- Date of birth: 31 March 1958
- Place of birth: Uniontown, Alabama, USA
Tony Cox is an American actor and producer known for his prominent roles in Bad Santa, Spaceballs and Bad Santa 2. He has also starred in Friday, Me, Myself & Irene, Date Movie, Epic Movie, Disaster Movie and Leprechaun 2.
2. Warwick Davis – 3 feet 6 inches
- Full name: Warwick Ashley Davis
- Date of birth: 3 February 1970
- Place of birth: Epsom, United Kingdom
Warwick Ashley Davis is among the short actors in Hollywood. He gained fame for playing the title character in Willow (1988), Wicket the Ewok in the Star Wars film series, and Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter film series.
3. Peter Dinklage – 4 feet 4 inches
- Full name: Peter Hayden Dinklage
- Date of birth: 11 June 1969
- Place of birth: Morristown, New Jersey, USA
Peter Hayden Dinklage is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood. He is widely recognised for portraying Tyrion Lannister on the HBO TV series Game of Thrones (2011–2019). His other notable films include Elf, Lassie, Find Me Guilty, Penelope and Death at a Funeral.
4. Danny DeVito – 4 feet 10 inches
- Full name: Daniel Michael DeVito Jr.
- Date of birth: 17 November 1944
- Place of birth: Neptune Township, New Jersey, USA
Daniel DeVito is an American actor and filmmaker. He rose to stardom after appearing in the TV series Taxi (1978–1983). He has appeared in films such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, LA Confidential and Batman Returns.
5. Elliot Page – 5 feet 1 inch
- Full name: Elliot Page
- Date of birth: 21 February 1987
- Place of birth: Halifax Regional Municipality, Canada
Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, is a Canadian actor who gained widespread recognition for portraying the title role in the film Juno (2007). Page has also starred in movies like Hard Candy, Whip It, Inception, and The Umbrella Academy.
6. Kevin Hart – 5 feet 2 inches
- Full name: Kevin Darnell Hart
- Date of birth: 6 July 1979
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Kevin Hart is an American comedian and actor. He came into the spotlight for his roles in films like Paper Soldiers, Scary Movie 3, Ride Along, and the Jumanji film franchise. Hart also created and starred in the TV series Real Husbands of Hollywood.
7. David Faustino – 5 feet 3 inches
- Full name: David Anthony Faustino
- Date of birth: 3 March 1974
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
David Faustino is an American actor best known for portraying Bud Bundy on the popular Fox sitcom Married… with Children. He has also lent his voice to animated characters in Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra and the revival of Winx Club.
8. Joe Pesci – 5 feet 3 inches
- Full name: Joseph Frank Pesci
- Date of birth: 9 February 1943
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA
Joe Pesci is an American actor and musician. He is renowned for portraying tough, volatile characters in acclaimed films like Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and The Irishman. He has received several awards, including an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award.
9. Rob Schneider – 5 feet 4 inches
- Full name: Robert Michael Schneider
- Date of birth: 31 October 1963
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA
Rob Schneider is an American actor and comedian. He became famous as a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live from 1988 to 1994. Schneider’s film roles include Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo and The Benchwarmers.
10. Seth Green – 5 feet 4 inches
- Full name: Seth Benjamin Green
- Date of birth: 8 February 1974
- Place of birth: Overbrook Park, Pennsylvania, United States
Seth Green is an American actor and filmmaker. He made his film debut in the comedy-drama film The Hotel New Hampshire (1984). He won multiple Emmy Awards for creating and producing Robot Chicken. His film credits include The Italian Job, Rat Race and Without a Paddle.
11. Michael J. Fox – 5 feet 4 inches
- Full name: Michael Andrew Fox OC
- Date of birth: 9 June 1961
- Place of birth: Edmonton, Canada
Michael J. Fox is a Canadian and American activist and actor. He gained fame portraying Alex P. Keaton on the NBC sitcom Family Ties and Marty McFly in the Back to the Future film trilogy.
12. BD Wong – 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Bradley Darryl Wong
- Date of birth: 24 October 1960
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA
BD Wong became famous for his Tony Award-winning performance as Song Liling in M. Butterfly on Broadway. He has also appeared in popular TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Oz and lent his voice to Disney’s Mulan and Kingdom Hearts characters.
13. Danielle Radcliffe – 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Daniel Jacob Radcliffe
- Date of birth: 23 July 1989
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
Daniel Radcliffe is an English actor who gained fame after portraying Harry Potter in the film series of the same name. He starred in all eight Harry Potter films. Beyond the wizarding world, Radcliffe has also excelled in stage acting, film roles, and television appearances.
14. Woody Allen – 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Allan Stewart Konigsberg
- Date of birth: 30 November 1935
- Place of birth: Bronx, New York, USA
Woody Allen is an American filmmaker, actor, and comedian whose illustrious career spans over six decades. His most celebrated films include Annie Hall, Manhattan, Hannah and Her Sisters, Deconstructing Harry, and Midnight in Paris.
15. Ken Jeong – 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong
- Date of birth: 13 July 1969
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
Ken Jeong is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He gained fame for his roles in The Hangover film series and as Ben Chang in the sitcom Community. His other film credits include Pineapple Express, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Ride Along 2 and The Duff.
16. Frankie Muniz – 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Francisco Muniz IV
- Date of birth: 5 December 1985
- Place of birth: Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, USA
Frankie Muni gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of the titular character in the popular TV series Malcolm in the Middle. He has also starred in films such as Big Fat Liar, Agent Cody Banks and Racing Stripes.
17. Johnny Galecki - 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: John Mark Galecki
- Date of birth: 30 April 1975
- Place of birth: Bree, Belgium
Johnny Galecki is among the short male celebrities best recognised for his prominent roles in The Big Bang Theory and Roseanne and The Conners. He also appeared in the films Prancer, Bookies, In Time, and Rings.
18. Jason Alexander - 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Jay Scott Greenspan
- Date of birth: 23 September 1959
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA
Jason Alexander is an American actor and comedian. He is best known for portraying George Costanza in the iconic TV series Seinfeld from 1989 to 1998. He has also had roles in several films, including Shallow Hal, Dunston Checks In and Coneheads.
19. Toby Jones - 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Toby Edward Heslewood Jones
- Date of birth: 7 September 1966
- Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom
The English actor gained recognition for portraying Truman Capote in the biopic Infamous (2006) and has appeared in films such as The Hunger Games, Captain America, and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.
20. Breckin Meyer – 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Breckin Meyer
- Date of birth: 7 May 1974
- Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
Breckin Meyer is an American actor known for roles in films such as Clueless, Road Trip, Rat Race, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. He also played Jon Arbuckle in the live-action Garfield movies and voiced Joseph Gribble in King of the Hill.
21. Nathan Lane – 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Nathan Lane
- Date of birth: 3 February 1956
- Place of birth: Jersey City, New Jersey, USA
Nathan Lane is an American actor known for his versatile roles on stage and screen. He has won various awards, including three Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards and an Emmy Award. His famous roles were in Guys and Dolls, The Nance, and The Front Page.
22. Richard Dreyfuss – 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Richard Stephen Dreyfuss
- Date of birth: 29 October 1947
- Place of birth: New York, New York, USA
Richard Dreyfuss is an American actor known for starring in popular films, including American Graffiti, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Goodbye Girl, and Mr. Holland’s Opus. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1977 for The Goodbye Girl.
23. Dustin Hoffman – 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Dustin Lee Hoffman
- Date of birth: 8 August 1937
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
Dustin Hoffman is one of the famous short actors known for his versatile portrayals of antiheroes and emotionally vulnerable characters. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Kramer vs. Kramer in 1979 and Rain Man in 1988.
24. Al Pacino – 5 feet 6 inches
- Full name: Alfredo James Pacino
- Date of birth: 25 April 1940
- Place of birth: East Harlem, New York, USA
Al Pacino is an American actor widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors of the 20th century. He has starred in numerous shows and films such as Dog Day Afternoon, Heat, Scarface and Serpico.
25. Elijah Wood – 5 feet 6 inches
- Full name: Elijah Jordan Wood
- Date of birth: 28 January 1981
- Place of birth: Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA
Elijah Wood is an American actor and producer. He gained international fame for portraying Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. He has also appeared in other notable films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Sin City.
26. Simon Helberg – 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Simon Maxwell Helberg
- Date of birth: 9 December 1980
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
Simon Helberg is an American actor and comedian. He is well recognised for playing Howard Wolowitz in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory and as Cosmé McMoon in the film Florence Foster Jenkins. He has also starred in films such as Old School, A Serious Man and Annette.
27. Tom Cruise – 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV
- Date of birth: 3 July 1962 (age 61 years as of February 2024)
- Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, USA
Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood's most famous and successful short male actors. He is considered one of the biggest movie stars in the United States and was Hollywood's highest-paid actor in 2012. He has starred in numerous notable films and shows, such as Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, The Last Samurai and Jerry Maguire.
28. Martin Freeman – 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Martin John Christopher Freeman
- Date of birth: 8 September 1971
- Place of birth: Aldershot, United Kingdom
Martin Freeman is an English actor known for his versatile roles in film and television. Notably, he portrayed Tim Canterbury in The Office, Dr. John Watson in Sherlock, and Lester Nygaard in the first season of Fargo.
29. Danny Trejo – 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Dan Trejo
- Date of birth: 16 May 1944
- Place of birth: Echo Park, Los Angeles, California, USA
Danny Trejo is a Mexican-American actor and restaurateur. He is widely known for his tough-guy roles in films such as Machete, Desperado, and Heat. Trejo has also appeared in Breaking Bad, and the From Dusk Till Dawn film series.
30. David Spade – 5 feet 7 inches
- Full name: David Wayne Spade
- Date of birth: 22 July 1964
- Place of birth: Birmingham, Michigan, USA
David Spade is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer. He gained prominence as a writer and cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1996. Spade has starred in films like Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, Grown Ups, and Rules of Engagement.
Famous shortest female actors
When it comes to success in the entertainment industry, height is often seen as a factor that can make or break a career. However, these actresses have proven that talent knows no height limitations. Despite their shorter statures, they have achieved immense success and become some of the richest actresses in Hollywood.
|Jada Pinkett Smith
|5 feet
|AnnaSophia Robb
|5 feet
|Hayden Panettiere
|5 feet
|Kristin Chenoweth
|5 feet
|Kristen Bell
|5 feet 1 inch
|America Ferrera
|5 feet 1 inch
|Christina Ricci
|5 feet 1 inch
|Eva Longoria
|5 feet 1 inch
|Rachel Bilson
|5 feet 1 inch
|Isla Fisher
|5 feet 2 inches
|Anna Kendrick
|5 feet 2 inches
|Zoë Kravitz
|5 feet 2 inches
|Emilia Clarke
|5 feet 2 inches
|Reese Witherspoon
|5 feet 2 inches
|Emma Roberts
|5 feet 2 inches
|Salma Hayek
|5 feet 2 inches
|Natalie Portman
|5 feet 3 inches
|Lucy Liu
|5 feet 3 inches
|Scarlett Johansson
|5 feet 3 inches
|Sarah Jessica Parker
|5 feet 3 inches
|Winona Ryder
|5 feet 4 inches
|Michelle Williams
|5 feet 4 inches
|Rachel McAdams
|5 feet 4 inches
|Courteney Cox
|5 feet 5 inches
31. Jada Pinkett Smith – 5 feet
- Full name: Jada Koren Pinkett Smith
- Date of birth: 18 September 1971
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Jada Pinkett Smith is an American actress and talk show host. She gained fame for her roles in films like Menace II Society, The Nutty Professor, and Scream 2. She is also famous for her contributions to The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.
32. AnnaSophia Robb – 5 feet
- Full name: AnnaSophia Robb
- Date of birth: 8 December 1993
- Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, USA
AnnaSophia Robb is an American actress, model, and singer. She gained recognition for her roles in films such as Because of Winn-Dixie and Bridge to Terabithia. She also portrayed Carrie Bradshaw in The Carrie Diaries series.
33. Hayden Panettiere – 5 feet
- Full name: Hayden Lesley Panettiere
- Date of birth: 21 August 1989
- Place of birth: Palisades, New York, USA
Hayden Panettiere is an American actress and singer. She gained fame for her roles as Claire Bennet in the NBC series Heroes and Juliette Barnes in the ABC/CMT musical drama series Nashville.
34. Kristin Chenoweth – 5 feet
- Full name: Kristin Dawn Chenoweth
- Date of birth: 24 July 1968
- Place of birth: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA
Kristin Chenoweth is an American actress and singer. She has a remarkable career in musical theatre, film, and television, including winning a Tony Award for her role in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and Wicked.
35. Kristen Bell – 5 feet 1 inch
- Full name: Kristen Anne Bell
- Date of birth: 18 July 1980
- Place of birth: Huntington Woods, Michigan, USA
Kristen Bell is an American actress known for her roles in Veronica Mars, the Frozen film series, and other notable movies and TV shows. She made her mark in both stage productions and screen performances, captivating audiences with her talent and versatility.
36. America Ferrera – 5 feet 1 inch
- Full name: America Georgina Ferrera
- Date of birth: 18 April 1984
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
America Ferrera is an American actress known for her leading role as Betty Suarez in Ugly Betty. She has received accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.
37. Christina Ricci – 5 feet 1 inch
- Full name: Christina Ricci
- Date of birth: 12 February 1980
- Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, USA
Christina Ricci is an American actress known for portraying unusual characters with a dark edge. She has worked in both independent productions and box-office hits, receiving accolades including Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Primetime Emmy Award nominations.
38. Eva Longoria – 5 feet 1 inch
- Full name: Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón
- Date of birth: 15 March 1975
- Place of birth: Corpus Christi, Texas, USA
Eva Longoria is an American actress, producer, director, and businesswoman. She became famous for her role as Isabella Braña on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. She also portrayed Gabrielle Solis on the ABC TV series Desperate Housewives.
39. Rachel Bilson – 5 feet 1 inch
- Full name: Rachel Sarah Bilson
- Date of birth: 25 August 1981
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
Rachel Sarah Bilson is an American actress known for her portrayal of Summer Roberts in the popular prime-time drama series The O.C. She made her television debut in 2003 and later starred in films such as The Last Kiss (2006) and Jumper (2008).
40. Isla Fisher – 5 feet 2 inches
- Full name: Isla Lang Fisher
- Date of birth: 3 February 1976
- Place of birth: Muscat, Oman
Isla Fisher is an Australian actress, author, and producer. She gained fame for her roles in movies like Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic, and Now You See Me.
41. Anna Kendrick– 5 feet 2 inches
- Full name: Anna Cooke Kendrick
- Date of birth: 9 August 1985
- Place of birth: Portland, Maine, USA
Anna Kendrick is an American actress, singer, and author. She gained recognition for her roles in movies like Pitch Perfect and Up in the Air.
42. Zoë Kravitz – 5 feet 2 inches
- Full name: Zoë Isabella Kravitz
- Date of birth: 1 December 1988
- Place of birth: Venice, Los Angeles, California, USA
Zoë Kravitz is a versatile American actress, singer, rapper, and model. She gained prominence through roles in films such as X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road, and the HBO series Big Little Lies.
43. Emilia Clarke – 5 feet 2 inches
- Full name: Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke
- Date of birth: 23 October 1986
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
Emilia Clarke is a British actress best known for her iconic portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. She has also starred in films such as Terminator Genisys, Me Before You, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.
44. Reese Witherspoon – 5 feet 2 inches
- Full name: Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon
- Date of birth: 22 March 1976
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
Reese Witherspoon is an American actress and producer. She gained fame for her roles in films such as Legally Blonde and Walk the Line and TV series such as Big Little Lies and The Morning Show.
45. Emma Roberts – 5 feet 2 inches
- Full name: Emma Rose Roberts
- Date of birth: 10 February 1991
- Place of birth: New York, USA
Emma Roberts gained recognition for her lead role as Addie Singer on the Nickelodeon television teen sitcom Unfabulous. She has starred in numerous other movies such as We’re the Millers, Scream 4, and American Horror Story.
46. Salma Hayek – 5 feet 2 inches
- Full name: Salma Hayek Pinault
- Date of birth: 2 September 1966
- Place of birth: Coatzacoalcos, Mexico
Salma Hayek is a Mexican-American actress and film producer. She began her career in Mexico, starring in the telenovela Teresa (1989–1991) and the romantic drama Midaq Alley (1995). She played Martha Beck in Lonely Hearts and had roles in both Grown Ups films.
47. Natalie Portman – 5 feet 3 inches
- Full name: Natalie Portman
- Date of birth: 9 June 1981
- Place of birth: Jerusalem
The Israeli-born American actress has starred in various blockbusters and independent films, receiving multiple accolades, including an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. Some of her famous roles include Black Swan, V for Vendetta, and the Star Wars prequel trilogy.
48. Lucy Liu – 5 feet 3 inches
- Full name: Lucy Alexis Liu
- Date of birth: 2 December 1968
- Place of birth: Jackson Heights, New York, USA
Lucy Liu is an American actress known for her versatile film, television, and voice acting career. She is well recognised for appearing in Ally McBeal, Charlie’s Angels and Elementary.
49. Scarlett Johansson – 5 feet 3 inches
- Full name: Scarlett Ingrid Johansson
- Date of birth: 22 November 1984
- Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, USA
Actress Scarlett Johansson gained global stardom for portraying Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. She has been recognised as one of the world’s most influential and highest-paid actresses.
50. Sarah Jessica Parker – 5 feet 3 inches
- Full name: Sarah Jessica Parker
- Date of birth: 25 March 1965
- Place of birth: Nelsonville, Ohio, USA
Sarah Jessica Parker is an American actress and TV producer. She gained widespread recognition for portraying Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO comedy-drama series Sex and the City. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2022.
51. Winona Ryder – 5 feet 4 inches
- Full name: Winona Laura Horowitz
- Date of birth: 29 October 1971
- Place of birth: Winona, Minnesota, USA
Winona Ryder is an American actress known for her prominent roles in various shows and movies such as Mermaids, Edward Scissorhands, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Little Women, and Girl, Interrupted.
52. Michelle Williams – 5 feet 4 inches
- Full name: Michelle Ingrid Williams
- Date of birth: 9 September 1980
- Place of birth: Kalispell, Montana, USA
Michelle Ingrid Williams is an American actress known for her compelling performances in small-scale independent films. She has starred in Blue Valentine, I'm Not There, Synecdoche, New York and Manchester by the Sea.
53. Rachel McAdams – 5 feet 4 inches
- Full name: Rachel Anne McAdams
- Date of birth: 17 November 1978
- Place of birth: London, Canada
Rachel McAdams is a Canadian actress known for her roles in various films including Mean Girls, The Notebook, and Spotlight. She has received Oscar nominations and won several awards for her performances.
54. Courteney Cox – 5 feet 5 inches
- Full name: Courteney Bass Cox
- Date of birth: 15 June 1964
- Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, USA
Courteney Bass Cox is an American actress and filmmaker. She gained international recognition for her role as Monica Geller in the NBC sitcom Friends. She has also starred in notable films and shows such as Family Ties, Dirt, and Cougar Town.
Who is the most famous short actor?
Tom Cruise is one of the highest-paid and most popular stars in Hollywood. He stands at 5 feet 7 inches, two inches shorter than the average height for men in the United States.
Which male celebrity is 5'4''?
Here are some notable male celebrities who stand at approximately 5 feet 4 inches:
- Michael J. Fox
- Rob Schneider
- Seth Green
Which celebrity is 167 cm tall?
Here are some notable celebrities who are approximately 167 cm (5 feet 6 inches) tall:
- Elijah Wood
- Al Pacino
What is the minimum height for an actor?
There is no strict minimum height requirement for actors in general. The height requirements for actors can vary depending on the role they are auditioning for, the production's needs, and the preferences of the casting director or filmmaker.
Who is the shortest actor in Hollywood?
As of 2024, Tony Cox and Warwick Davis are the shortest famous actors, standing at 3 feet 6 inches (107 centimetres).
The famous short actors above have defied stereotypes and achieved remarkable success in Hollywood, showcasing that talent and dedication are more important than physical stature in the world of entertainment.
READ ALSO: 10 highest-paid South African actors and their net worths
Briefly.co.za published an article about the highest-paid South African actors. As the South African film and television industry continues to expand its global footprint, some talented actors have emerged, commanding both critical acclaim and substantial financial success.
These highest-paid South African actors bring their unique skills and charisma to the screen and reflect the diversity and richness of the country's storytelling traditions. Discover who they are in this post.
Source: Briefly News