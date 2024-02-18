Top 50+ famous short actors who made it big in Hollywood

Hollywood boasts a plethora of remarkable actors who have captivated audiences worldwide with their on-screen performances. While an actor's success is primarily determined by their acting skills, factors like height can also significantly influence the roles they are cast and how audiences perceive them. Discover some of the famous short actors who made it big in Hollywood.

In coming up with this list of famous short actors, we have considered data from various sources such as biographical profiles, official websites and profiles, interviews and public appearances, statistical databases and film and television productions.

From lighting up the screen with their performances to winning over audiences worldwide, these actors have proven that size does not matter when it comes to success in showbiz.

Famous short actors

From commanding leading roles to delivering scene-stealing performances, famous short actors have captivated audiences with their skilful portrayals and cemented their legacies as icons of the silver screen. Tabulated below is a list of Hollywood's most renowned short actors who have conquered the challenges of height and triumphed on their journey to stardom.

Actor Height Tony Cox 3'6'' (107 cm) Warwick Davis 3'6'' (107 cm) Peter Dinklage 4'4'' (132 cm) Danny DeVito 4'10'' (147 cm) Elliot Page 5'1'' (155 cm) Kevin Hart 5'2'' (157 cm) David Faustino 5'3'' (160 cm) Joe Pesci 5'3'' (160 cm) Rob Schneider 5'4'' (163 cm) Seth Green 5'4'' (163 cm) Michael J. Fox 5'4'' (163 cm) BD Wong 5'5'' (165 cm) Danielle Radcliffe 5'5'' (165 cm) Woody Allen 5'5'' (165 cm) Ken Jeong 5'5'' (165 cm) Frankie Muniz 5'5'' (165 cm) Johnny Galecki 5'5'' (165 cm) Jason Alexander 5'5'' (165 cm) Toby Jones 5'5'' (165 cm) Breckin Meyer 5'5'' (165 cm) Nathan Lane 5'5'' (165 cm) Richard Dreyfuss 5'5'' (165 cm) Dustin Hoffman 5'5'' (165 cm) Al Pacino 5'6'' (168 cm) Elijah Wood 5'6'' (168 cm) Simon Helberg 5'7'' (170) Tom Cruise 5'7'' (170) Martin Freeman 5'7'' (170) Danny Trejo 5'7'' (170)

Famous short male actors

The average height for men in the US is 5 feet 9 inches. However, you will be surprised that so many successful actors in Hollywood are shorter than the average. These famous short male actors have achieved great success in their careers despite being shorter in stature, showcasing that talent and skill truly matter in the world of acting.

1. Tony Cox – 3 feet 6 inches

Actor Tony Cox at The Build Series discussing "Bad Santa 2" at AOL HQ on 14 November 2016 in New York City. Photo: Matthew Eisman

Full name : Joseph Anthony Cox

: Joseph Anthony Cox Date of birth : 31 March 1958

: 31 March 1958 Place of birth: Uniontown, Alabama, USA

Tony Cox is an American actor and producer known for his prominent roles in Bad Santa, Spaceballs and Bad Santa 2. He has also starred in Friday, Me, Myself & Irene, Date Movie, Epic Movie, Disaster Movie and Leprechaun 2.

2. Warwick Davis – 3 feet 6 inches

Warwick Davis at the premiere of Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's new series "Willow" at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on 29 November 2022. Photo: Michael Tran

Full name: Warwick Ashley Davis

Warwick Ashley Davis Date of birth : 3 February 1970

: 3 February 1970 Place of birth: Epsom, United Kingdom

Warwick Ashley Davis is among the short actors in Hollywood. He gained fame for playing the title character in Willow (1988), Wicket the Ewok in the Star Wars film series, and Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter film series.

3. Peter Dinklage – 4 feet 4 inches

Actor Peter Dinklage at the "Pixels" photo call during Summer Of Sony Pictures Entertainment 2015 at The Ritz-Carlton Cancun on 15 June 2015 in Cancun, Mexico. Photo: Christopher Polk

Full name : Peter Hayden Dinklage

: Peter Hayden Dinklage Date of birth : 11 June 1969

: 11 June 1969 Place of birth: Morristown, New Jersey, USA

Peter Hayden Dinklage is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood. He is widely recognised for portraying Tyrion Lannister on the HBO TV series Game of Thrones (2011–2019). His other notable films include Elf, Lassie, Find Me Guilty, Penelope and Death at a Funeral.

4. Danny DeVito – 4 feet 10 inches

Danny DeVito at RFK Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Honoring VP Joe Biden, Howard Schultz & Scott Minerd in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Full name : Daniel Michael DeVito Jr.

: Daniel Michael DeVito Jr. Date of birth : 17 November 1944

: 17 November 1944 Place of birth: Neptune Township, New Jersey, USA

Daniel DeVito is an American actor and filmmaker. He rose to stardom after appearing in the TV series Taxi (1978–1983). He has appeared in films such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, LA Confidential and Batman Returns.

5. Elliot Page – 5 feet 1 inch

Elliot Page at the "Close to You" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on 10 September 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Elliot Page

: Elliot Page Date of birth : 21 February 1987

: 21 February 1987 Place of birth: Halifax Regional Municipality, Canada

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, is a Canadian actor who gained widespread recognition for portraying the title role in the film Juno (2007). Page has also starred in movies like Hard Candy, Whip It, Inception, and The Umbrella Academy.

6. Kevin Hart – 5 feet 2 inches

Kevin Hart at the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch at Goldstein Residence on 7 May 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Full name : Kevin Darnell Hart

: Kevin Darnell Hart Date of birth: 6 July 1979

6 July 1979 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Kevin Hart is an American comedian and actor. He came into the spotlight for his roles in films like Paper Soldiers, Scary Movie 3, Ride Along, and the Jumanji film franchise. Hart also created and starred in the TV series Real Husbands of Hollywood.

7. David Faustino – 5 feet 3 inches

David Faustino at Wizard World Comic Con Fan Fest Chicago at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on 7 March 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Full name : David Anthony Faustino

: David Anthony Faustino Date of birth : 3 March 1974

: 3 March 1974 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

David Faustino is an American actor best known for portraying Bud Bundy on the popular Fox sitcom Married… with Children. He has also lent his voice to animated characters in Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra and the revival of Winx Club.

8. Joe Pesci – 5 feet 3 inches

Full name : Joseph Frank Pesci

: Joseph Frank Pesci Date of birth : 9 February 1943

: 9 February 1943 Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA

Joe Pesci is an American actor and musician. He is renowned for portraying tough, volatile characters in acclaimed films like Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and The Irishman. He has received several awards, including an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award.

9. Rob Schneider – 5 feet 4 inches

Comedian and writer Rob Schneider performs at the Dick Gregory & Friends Tribute and Toast at The Ricardo Montalban Theatre on 3 February 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Unique Nicole

Full name : Robert Michael Schneider

: Robert Michael Schneider Date of birth : 31 October 1963

: 31 October 1963 Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA

Rob Schneider is an American actor and comedian. He became famous as a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live from 1988 to 1994. Schneider’s film roles include Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo and The Benchwarmers.

10. Seth Green – 5 feet 4 inches

Actor Seth Green at the Television Academy's celebration for the 67th Emmy Award nominees for outstanding performances at Pacific Design Center on 19 September 2015. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Full name: Seth Benjamin Green

Seth Benjamin Green Date of birth : 8 February 1974

: 8 February 1974 Place of birth: Overbrook Park, Pennsylvania, United States

Seth Green is an American actor and filmmaker. He made his film debut in the comedy-drama film The Hotel New Hampshire (1984). He won multiple Emmy Awards for creating and producing Robot Chicken. His film credits include The Italian Job, Rat Race and Without a Paddle.

11. Michael J. Fox – 5 feet 4 inches

Michael J. Fox at Z100's Jingle Ball 2015 at Madison Square Garden on 11 December 2015 in New York City. Photo: Craig Barritt

Full name : Michael Andrew Fox OC

: Michael Andrew Fox OC Date of birth : 9 June 1961

: 9 June 1961 Place of birth: Edmonton, Canada

Michael J. Fox is a Canadian and American activist and actor. He gained fame portraying Alex P. Keaton on the NBC sitcom Family Ties and Marty McFly in the Back to the Future film trilogy.

12. BD Wong – 5 feet 5 inches

BD Wong speaks onstage during the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on 26 September 2021 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Full name : Bradley Darryl Wong

: Bradley Darryl Wong Date of birth : 24 October 1960

: 24 October 1960 Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA

BD Wong became famous for his Tony Award-winning performance as Song Liling in M. Butterfly on Broadway. He has also appeared in popular TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Oz and lent his voice to Disney’s Mulan and Kingdom Hearts characters.

13. Danielle Radcliffe – 5 feet 5 inches

Full name : Daniel Jacob Radcliffe

: Daniel Jacob Radcliffe Date of birth : 23 July 1989

: 23 July 1989 Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

Daniel Radcliffe is an English actor who gained fame after portraying Harry Potter in the film series of the same name. He starred in all eight Harry Potter films. Beyond the wizarding world, Radcliffe has also excelled in stage acting, film roles, and television appearances.

14. Woody Allen – 5 feet 5 inches

Woody Allen at a photocall for the movie "Coup De Chance" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on 4 September 2023 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Full name : Allan Stewart Konigsberg

: Allan Stewart Konigsberg Date of birth : 30 November 1935

: 30 November 1935 Place of birth: Bronx, New York, USA

Woody Allen is an American filmmaker, actor, and comedian whose illustrious career spans over six decades. His most celebrated films include Annie Hall, Manhattan, Hannah and Her Sisters, Deconstructing Harry, and Midnight in Paris.

15. Ken Jeong – 5 feet 5 inches

Ken Jeong speaks onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin at Saban Theatre on 7 September 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Full name: Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong

Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong Date of birth : 13 July 1969

: 13 July 1969 Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Ken Jeong is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He gained fame for his roles in The Hangover film series and as Ben Chang in the sitcom Community. His other film credits include Pineapple Express, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Ride Along 2 and The Duff.

16. Frankie Muniz – 5 feet 5 inches

Frankie Muniz at the Ainsworth Game Watch Party Presented By Element Electronics on 24 January 2016 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Kristin Murphy

Full name : Francisco Muniz IV

: Francisco Muniz IV Date of birth : 5 December 1985

: 5 December 1985 Place of birth: Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, USA

Frankie Muni gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of the titular character in the popular TV series Malcolm in the Middle. He has also starred in films such as Big Fat Liar, Agent Cody Banks and Racing Stripes.

17. Johnny Galecki - 5 feet 5 inches

Johnny Galecki at SiriusXM Studios on 20 January 2017 in New York City. Photo: Robin Marchant

Full name : John Mark Galecki

: John Mark Galecki Date of birth : 30 April 1975

: 30 April 1975 Place of birth: Bree, Belgium

Johnny Galecki is among the short male celebrities best recognised for his prominent roles in The Big Bang Theory and Roseanne and The Conners. He also appeared in the films Prancer, Bookies, In Time, and Rings.

18. Jason Alexander - 5 feet 5 inches

Jason Alexander at Special Drive-In Screening of KISS THE GROUND, available on Netflix on 22 September 2020. Photo: Rich Fury

Full name: Jay Scott Greenspan

Jay Scott Greenspan Date of birth : 23 September 1959

: 23 September 1959 Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA

Jason Alexander is an American actor and comedian. He is best known for portraying George Costanza in the iconic TV series Seinfeld from 1989 to 1998. He has also had roles in several films, including Shallow Hal, Dunston Checks In and Coneheads.

19. Toby Jones - 5 feet 5 inches

Toby Jones at a photocall following a special screening of "Empire of Light" at Dreamland on 8 January 2023 in Margate, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Full name : Toby Edward Heslewood Jones

: Toby Edward Heslewood Jones Date of birth : 7 September 1966

: 7 September 1966 Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom

The English actor gained recognition for portraying Truman Capote in the biopic Infamous (2006) and has appeared in films such as The Hunger Games, Captain America, and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

20. Breckin Meyer – 5 feet 5 inches

Breckin Meyer at "Robot Chicken" - PaleyFest New York 2019 at The Paley Center for Media on 5 October 2019 in New York City. Photo: Mark Sagliocco

Full name : Breckin Meyer

: Breckin Meyer Date of birth : 7 May 1974

: 7 May 1974 Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Breckin Meyer is an American actor known for roles in films such as Clueless, Road Trip, Rat Race, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. He also played Jon Arbuckle in the live-action Garfield movies and voiced Joseph Gribble in King of the Hill.

21. Nathan Lane – 5 feet 5 inches

Actor Nathan Lane at Debra Monk's Birthday Bash at Gerald Lynch Theater on 24 February 2014 in New York City. Photo: Andrew Toth

Full name : Nathan Lane

: Nathan Lane Date of birth : 3 February 1956

: 3 February 1956 Place of birth: Jersey City, New Jersey, USA

Nathan Lane is an American actor known for his versatile roles on stage and screen. He has won various awards, including three Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards and an Emmy Award. His famous roles were in Guys and Dolls, The Nance, and The Front Page.

22. Richard Dreyfuss – 5 feet 5 inches

Richard Dreyfuss at the Los Angeles premiere of "Sweetwater" at Steven J. Ross Theatre on the Warner Bros. Lot on 11 April 2023 in Burbank, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name: Richard Stephen Dreyfuss

Richard Stephen Dreyfuss Date of birth: 29 October 1947

29 October 1947 Place of birth: New York, New York, USA

Richard Dreyfuss is an American actor known for starring in popular films, including American Graffiti, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Goodbye Girl, and Mr. Holland’s Opus. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1977 for The Goodbye Girl.

23. Dustin Hoffman – 5 feet 5 inches

US actor Dustin Hoffman poses during a photocall for the film 'The Meyerowitz Stories' in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on 21 May 2017. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin

Full name: Dustin Lee Hoffman

Dustin Lee Hoffman Date of birth : 8 August 1937

: 8 August 1937 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Dustin Hoffman is one of the famous short actors known for his versatile portrayals of antiheroes and emotionally vulnerable characters. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Kramer vs. Kramer in 1979 and Rain Man in 1988.

24. Al Pacino – 5 feet 6 inches

Al Pacino at the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Hunters" at DGA Theater on 19 February 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Full name: Alfredo James Pacino

Alfredo James Pacino Date of birth : 25 April 1940

: 25 April 1940 Place of birth: East Harlem, New York, USA

Al Pacino is an American actor widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors of the 20th century. He has starred in numerous shows and films such as Dog Day Afternoon, Heat, Scarface and Serpico.

25. Elijah Wood – 5 feet 6 inches

Elijah Wood at the 2021 Tribeca Festival Premiere of "No Man Of God" at Pier 76 on 11 June 2021 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name : Elijah Jordan Wood

: Elijah Jordan Wood Date of birth : 28 January 1981

: 28 January 1981 Place of birth: Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA

Elijah Wood is an American actor and producer. He gained international fame for portraying Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. He has also appeared in other notable films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Sin City.

26. Simon Helberg – 5 feet 7 inches

Simon Helberg at the "Annette" photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on 6 July 2021 in Cannes, France. Photo: Dominique Charriau

Full name : Simon Maxwell Helberg

: Simon Maxwell Helberg Date of birth : 9 December 1980

: 9 December 1980 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Simon Helberg is an American actor and comedian. He is well recognised for playing Howard Wolowitz in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory and as Cosmé McMoon in the film Florence Foster Jenkins. He has also starred in films such as Old School, A Serious Man and Annette.

27. Tom Cruise – 5 feet 7 inches

Tom Cruise at the Australian premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" on 3 July 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams

Full name : Thomas Cruise Mapother IV

: Thomas Cruise Mapother IV Date of birth : 3 July 1962 (age 61 years as of February 2024)

: 3 July 1962 (age 61 years as of February 2024) Place of birth: Syracuse, New York, USA

Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood's most famous and successful short male actors. He is considered one of the biggest movie stars in the United States and was Hollywood's highest-paid actor in 2012. He has starred in numerous notable films and shows, such as Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, The Last Samurai and Jerry Maguire.

28. Martin Freeman – 5 feet 7 inches

Actor Martin Freeman at the Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Global Junket Press Conference on 30 January 2018 at Montage Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Full name : Martin John Christopher Freeman

: Martin John Christopher Freeman Date of birth : 8 September 1971

: 8 September 1971 Place of birth: Aldershot, United Kingdom

Martin Freeman is an English actor known for his versatile roles in film and television. Notably, he portrayed Tim Canterbury in The Office, Dr. John Watson in Sherlock, and Lester Nygaard in the first season of Fargo.

29. Danny Trejo – 5 feet 7 inches

Danny Trejo at the 11th Annual GuadaLAjara Film Festival Opening Ceremony at Ace Hotel on 4 November 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Full name : Dan Trejo

: Dan Trejo Date of birth : 16 May 1944

: 16 May 1944 Place of birth: Echo Park, Los Angeles, California, USA

Danny Trejo is a Mexican-American actor and restaurateur. He is widely known for his tough-guy roles in films such as Machete, Desperado, and Heat. Trejo has also appeared in Breaking Bad, and the From Dusk Till Dawn film series.

30. David Spade – 5 feet 7 inches

David Spade hosts the first taping of Comedy Central's "Lights Out With David Spade," New Late-Night Series on 29 July 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Full name : David Wayne Spade

: David Wayne Spade Date of birth : 22 July 1964

: 22 July 1964 Place of birth: Birmingham, Michigan, USA

David Spade is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer. He gained prominence as a writer and cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1996. Spade has starred in films like Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, Grown Ups, and Rules of Engagement.

Famous shortest female actors

When it comes to success in the entertainment industry, height is often seen as a factor that can make or break a career. However, these actresses have proven that talent knows no height limitations. Despite their shorter statures, they have achieved immense success and become some of the richest actresses in Hollywood.

Jada Pinkett Smith 5 feet AnnaSophia Robb 5 feet Hayden Panettiere 5 feet Kristin Chenoweth 5 feet Kristen Bell 5 feet 1 inch America Ferrera 5 feet 1 inch Christina Ricci 5 feet 1 inch Eva Longoria 5 feet 1 inch Rachel Bilson 5 feet 1 inch Isla Fisher 5 feet 2 inches Anna Kendrick 5 feet 2 inches Zoë Kravitz 5 feet 2 inches Emilia Clarke 5 feet 2 inches Reese Witherspoon 5 feet 2 inches Emma Roberts 5 feet 2 inches Salma Hayek 5 feet 2 inches Natalie Portman 5 feet 3 inches Lucy Liu 5 feet 3 inches Scarlett Johansson 5 feet 3 inches Sarah Jessica Parker 5 feet 3 inches Winona Ryder 5 feet 4 inches Michelle Williams 5 feet 4 inches Rachel McAdams 5 feet 4 inches Courteney Cox 5 feet 5 inches

31. Jada Pinkett Smith – 5 feet

Jada Pinkett Smith at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on 27 March 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Full name : Jada Koren Pinkett Smith

: Jada Koren Pinkett Smith Date of birth : 18 September 1971

: 18 September 1971 Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Jada Pinkett Smith is an American actress and talk show host. She gained fame for her roles in films like Menace II Society, The Nutty Professor, and Scream 2. She is also famous for her contributions to The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

32. AnnaSophia Robb – 5 feet

AnnaSophia Robb at the 2021 Tribeca Festival Premiere of "Dr. Death" at Pier 76 on 14 June 2021 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name : AnnaSophia Robb

: AnnaSophia Robb Date of birth : 8 December 1993

: 8 December 1993 Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, USA

AnnaSophia Robb is an American actress, model, and singer. She gained recognition for her roles in films such as Because of Winn-Dixie and Bridge to Terabithia. She also portrayed Carrie Bradshaw in The Carrie Diaries series.

33. Hayden Panettiere – 5 feet

Hayden Panettiere at the premiere of "Scream VI" held at AMC Lincoln Square on 6 March 2023 in New York City. Photo: Nina Westervelt

Full name : Hayden Lesley Panettiere

: Hayden Lesley Panettiere Date of birth : 21 August 1989

: 21 August 1989 Place of birth: Palisades, New York, USA

Hayden Panettiere is an American actress and singer. She gained fame for her roles as Claire Bennet in the NBC series Heroes and Juliette Barnes in the ABC/CMT musical drama series Nashville.

34. Kristin Chenoweth – 5 feet

Kristin Chenoweth at NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on 2 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name : Kristin Dawn Chenoweth

: Kristin Dawn Chenoweth Date of birth : 24 July 1968

: 24 July 1968 Place of birth: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA

Kristin Chenoweth is an American actress and singer. She has a remarkable career in musical theatre, film, and television, including winning a Tony Award for her role in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and Wicked.

35. Kristen Bell – 5 feet 1 inch

Kristen Bell at the Premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Dolby Theatre on 7 November 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name : Kristen Anne Bell

: Kristen Anne Bell Date of birth : 18 July 1980

: 18 July 1980 Place of birth: Huntington Woods, Michigan, USA

Kristen Bell is an American actress known for her roles in Veronica Mars, the Frozen film series, and other notable movies and TV shows. She made her mark in both stage productions and screen performances, captivating audiences with her talent and versatility.

36. America Ferrera – 5 feet 1 inch

America Ferrera at the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on 12 February 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Full name : America Georgina Ferrera

: America Georgina Ferrera Date of birth : 18 April 1984

: 18 April 1984 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

America Ferrera is an American actress known for her leading role as Betty Suarez in Ugly Betty. She has received accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

37. Christina Ricci – 5 feet 1 inch

Christina Ricci at Showtime's "Yellowjackets" season 2 Emmy FYC event at Hollywood Athletic Club on 20 May 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name : Christina Ricci

: Christina Ricci Date of birth : 12 February 1980

: 12 February 1980 Place of birth: Santa Monica, California, USA

Christina Ricci is an American actress known for portraying unusual characters with a dark edge. She has worked in both independent productions and box-office hits, receiving accolades including Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

38. Eva Longoria – 5 feet 1 inch

Eva Longoria at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on 4 January 2024 in Palm Springs, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name : Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón

: Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón Date of birth : 15 March 1975

: 15 March 1975 Place of birth: Corpus Christi, Texas, USA

Eva Longoria is an American actress, producer, director, and businesswoman. She became famous for her role as Isabella Braña on the CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. She also portrayed Gabrielle Solis on the ABC TV series Desperate Housewives.

39. Rachel Bilson – 5 feet 1 inch

Rachel Bilson at the “Accused” screening during SCAD TVFEST 2023 on 9 February 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Jason Kempin

Full name : Rachel Sarah Bilson

: Rachel Sarah Bilson Date of birth : 25 August 1981

: 25 August 1981 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Rachel Sarah Bilson is an American actress known for her portrayal of Summer Roberts in the popular prime-time drama series The O.C. She made her television debut in 2003 and later starred in films such as The Last Kiss (2006) and Jumper (2008).

40. Isla Fisher – 5 feet 2 inches

Isla Fisher at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on 9 April 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name : Isla Lang Fisher

: Isla Lang Fisher Date of birth : 3 February 1976

: 3 February 1976 Place of birth: Muscat, Oman

Isla Fisher is an Australian actress, author, and producer. She gained fame for her roles in movies like Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic, and Now You See Me.

41. Anna Kendrick– 5 feet 2 inches

Anna Kendrick at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on 20 December 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Full name : Anna Cooke Kendrick

: Anna Cooke Kendrick Date of birth : 9 August 1985

: 9 August 1985 Place of birth: Portland, Maine, USA

Anna Kendrick is an American actress, singer, and author. She gained recognition for her roles in movies like Pitch Perfect and Up in the Air.

42. Zoë Kravitz – 5 feet 2 inches

Actress Zoe Kravitz at The Whitney Museum of American Art on 15 March 2017 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Full name : Zoë Isabella Kravitz

: Zoë Isabella Kravitz Date of birth : 1 December 1988

: 1 December 1988 Place of birth: Venice, Los Angeles, California, USA

Zoë Kravitz is a versatile American actress, singer, rapper, and model. She gained prominence through roles in films such as X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road, and the HBO series Big Little Lies.

43. Emilia Clarke – 5 feet 2 inches

Emilia Clarke at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Crotty

Full name : Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke

: Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke Date of birth : 23 October 1986

: 23 October 1986 Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

Emilia Clarke is a British actress best known for her iconic portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. She has also starred in films such as Terminator Genisys, Me Before You, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

44. Reese Witherspoon – 5 feet 2 inches

Reese Witherspoon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on 8 September 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name : Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon

: Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon Date of birth : 22 March 1976

: 22 March 1976 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

Reese Witherspoon is an American actress and producer. She gained fame for her roles in films such as Legally Blonde and Walk the Line and TV series such as Big Little Lies and The Morning Show.

45. Emma Roberts – 5 feet 2 inches

Emma Roberts on the set of 'American Horror Story' on 19 June 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer

Full name : Emma Rose Roberts

: Emma Rose Roberts Date of birth : 10 February 1991

: 10 February 1991 Place of birth: New York, USA

Emma Roberts gained recognition for her lead role as Addie Singer on the Nickelodeon television teen sitcom Unfabulous. She has starred in numerous other movies such as We’re the Millers, Scream 4, and American Horror Story.

46. Salma Hayek – 5 feet 2 inches

Salma Hayek at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on 28 February 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Todd Williamson

Full name : Salma Hayek Pinault

: Salma Hayek Pinault Date of birth : 2 September 1966

: 2 September 1966 Place of birth: Coatzacoalcos, Mexico

Salma Hayek is a Mexican-American actress and film producer. She began her career in Mexico, starring in the telenovela Teresa (1989–1991) and the romantic drama Midaq Alley (1995). She played Martha Beck in Lonely Hearts and had roles in both Grown Ups films.

47. Natalie Portman – 5 feet 3 inches

Natalie Portman at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 3 July 2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Full name: Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Date of birth : 9 June 1981

: 9 June 1981 Place of birth: Jerusalem

The Israeli-born American actress has starred in various blockbusters and independent films, receiving multiple accolades, including an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. Some of her famous roles include Black Swan, V for Vendetta, and the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

48. Lucy Liu – 5 feet 3 inches

Lucy Liu at the 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit, hosted by the Tory Burch Foundation at Jazz at Lincoln Center on 14 June 2022 in New York City. Photo: JP Yim

Full name : Lucy Alexis Liu

: Lucy Alexis Liu Date of birth : 2 December 1968

: 2 December 1968 Place of birth: Jackson Heights, New York, USA

Lucy Liu is an American actress known for her versatile film, television, and voice acting career. She is well recognised for appearing in Ally McBeal, Charlie’s Angels and Elementary.

49. Scarlett Johansson – 5 feet 3 inches

Scarlett Johansson at the Clooney Foundation For Justice's "The Albies" on 28 September 2023 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Full name : Scarlett Ingrid Johansson

: Scarlett Ingrid Johansson Date of birth : 22 November 1984

: 22 November 1984 Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, USA

Actress Scarlett Johansson gained global stardom for portraying Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. She has been recognised as one of the world’s most influential and highest-paid actresses.

50. Sarah Jessica Parker – 5 feet 3 inches

Sarah Jessica Parker on the film set of the 'And Just Like That' TV Series on 5 December 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez

Full name : Sarah Jessica Parker

: Sarah Jessica Parker Date of birth : 25 March 1965

: 25 March 1965 Place of birth: Nelsonville, Ohio, USA

Sarah Jessica Parker is an American actress and TV producer. She gained widespread recognition for portraying Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO comedy-drama series Sex and the City. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2022.

51. Winona Ryder – 5 feet 4 inches

Winona Ryder at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 19 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name : Winona Laura Horowitz

: Winona Laura Horowitz Date of birth : 29 October 1971

: 29 October 1971 Place of birth: Winona, Minnesota, USA

Winona Ryder is an American actress known for her prominent roles in various shows and movies such as Mermaids, Edward Scissorhands, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Little Women, and Girl, Interrupted.

52. Michelle Williams – 5 feet 4 inches

Michelle Williams at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on 15 January 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name: Michelle Ingrid Williams

Michelle Ingrid Williams Date of birth : 9 September 1980

: 9 September 1980 Place of birth: Kalispell, Montana, USA

Michelle Ingrid Williams is an American actress known for her compelling performances in small-scale independent films. She has starred in Blue Valentine, I'm Not There, Synecdoche, New York and Manchester by the Sea.

53. Rachel McAdams – 5 feet 4 inches

Rachel McAdams at the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on 4 November 2018 in Mountain View, California. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Full name: Rachel Anne McAdams

Rachel Anne McAdams Date of birth : 17 November 1978

: 17 November 1978 Place of birth: London, Canada

Rachel McAdams is a Canadian actress known for her roles in various films including Mean Girls, The Notebook, and Spotlight. She has received Oscar nominations and won several awards for her performances.

54. Courteney Cox – 5 feet 5 inches

Courteney Cox at Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on 10 April 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Full name : Courteney Bass Cox

: Courteney Bass Cox Date of birth : 15 June 1964

: 15 June 1964 Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, USA

Courteney Bass Cox is an American actress and filmmaker. She gained international recognition for her role as Monica Geller in the NBC sitcom Friends. She has also starred in notable films and shows such as Family Ties, Dirt, and Cougar Town.

Who is the most famous short actor?

Tom Cruise is one of the highest-paid and most popular stars in Hollywood. He stands at 5 feet 7 inches, two inches shorter than the average height for men in the United States.

Which male celebrity is 5'4''?

Here are some notable male celebrities who stand at approximately 5 feet 4 inches:

Michael J. Fox

Rob Schneider

Seth Green

Which celebrity is 167 cm tall?

Here are some notable celebrities who are approximately 167 cm (5 feet 6 inches) tall:

Elijah Wood

Al Pacino

What is the minimum height for an actor?

There is no strict minimum height requirement for actors in general. The height requirements for actors can vary depending on the role they are auditioning for, the production's needs, and the preferences of the casting director or filmmaker.

Who is the shortest actor in Hollywood?

As of 2024, Tony Cox and Warwick Davis are the shortest famous actors, standing at 3 feet 6 inches (107 centimetres).

The famous short actors above have defied stereotypes and achieved remarkable success in Hollywood, showcasing that talent and dedication are more important than physical stature in the world of entertainment.

