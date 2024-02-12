Tinker Bell movies in order: a quick and easy guide for fairy fans

Tinker Bell is a collection of animated films produced by DisneyToon Studios, focusing on the adventures of Tinker Bell (Mae Whitman) and her fairy friends in the magical realm of Pixie Hollow. The series includes several movies exploring different aspects of Tinker Bell's world and introducing new characters and storylines. Discover more about Tinker Bell movies.

Tinker Bell movies offer enchanting tales of friendship, bravery, and discovery set within the whimsical world of Pixie Hollow, captivating audiences of all ages. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Enter the captivating realm of Pixie Hollow and witness Tinker Bell's historic debut as she speaks for the first time in the groundbreaking motion picture Tinker Bell. With unwavering faith, boundless trust, and a sprinkle of magical pixie dust, Tinker Bell and friends learn the invaluable lesson of embracing one's true self.

All Tinker Bell movies in order

Tinker Bell movies offer imaginative adventures and explore various themes of friendship, bravery, and discovery within the enchanting world of Pixie Hollow. Here are the Tinker Bell movies in chronological order:

1. Tinker Bell (2008)

Tinker Bell's journey to discovering her talent. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Writers : Jeffrey M. Howard, J. M. Barrie

: Jeffrey M. Howard, J. M. Barrie Director: Bradley Raymond

Bradley Raymond Stars: Mae Whitman, Raven-Symone, Kristin Chenoweth

Mae Whitman, Raven-Symone, Kristin Chenoweth Genres: Animation, Family, Fantasy, Adventure

Tinker Bell is a 2008 animated film produced by DisneyToon Studios. The movie serves as an origin story for Tinker Bell, exploring her early days in Pixie Hollow and her journey to discovering her unique talent.

In the film, Tinker Bell struggles to find her place among the different types of fairies, each with their own magical abilities. Eventually, she learns that her talent lies in tinkering and fixing things, which earns her the nickname "Tinker Bell." Throughout the movie, Tinker Bell faces various challenges and adventures, ultimately embracing her skills and finding her place in Pixie Hollow.

2. Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

Tinker Bell embarks on a quest to find a magical moonstone to save Pixie Hollow. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Writers : Evan Spiliotopoulos, Klay Hall

: Evan Spiliotopoulos, Klay Hall Director: Klay Hall

Klay Hall Stars: Mae Whitman, Jesse McCartney, Jane Horrocks

Mae Whitman, Jesse McCartney, Jane Horrocks Genres: Animation, Family, Fantasy, Adventure

The film serves as a sequel to the 2008 film Tinker Bell and follows the adventures of Tinker Bell as she sets out on a quest to find a lost treasure and save Pixie Hollow. In the movie, Tinker Bell is entrusted with creating a unique wand for the Autumn Revelry, but she accidentally breaks the precious moonstone needed.

Determined to make things right, Tinker Bell embarks on a journey with her friends to find the legendary Mirror of Incanta, which can restore the moonstone. Along the way, they encounter challenges and obstacles, testing their courage and friendship.

3. Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

Tinker Bell ventures into the human world for the first time and befriends a young girl named Lizzy. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Writers : Bob Destri Hilgenberg, Rob Muir, Joe Ansolabehere

: Bob Destri Hilgenberg, Rob Muir, Joe Ansolabehere Director: Bradley Raymond

Bradley Raymond Stars: Mae Whitman, Lauren Mote, Michael Sheen

Mae Whitman, Lauren Mote, Michael Sheen Genres: Animation, Family, Fantasy, Adventure

This is the third instalment in the Tinker Bell film series and follows the adventures of Tinker Bell as she ventures into the human world for the first time. In the movie, Tinker Bell meets a curious young girl named Lizzy who believes in fairies.

Lizzy's father accidentally captures Tinker Bell, so she forms an unlikely friendship with the girl and her family. Together, they must find a way to rescue Tinker Bell and repair the bond between humans and fairies.

4. Secret of the Wings (2012)

Tinker Bell discovers a winter fairy named Periwinkle and learns about the magical secret of the Winter Woods. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Writers : Bobs Gannaway, Peggy Holmes, Ryan Rowe

: Bobs Gannaway, Peggy Holmes, Ryan Rowe Directors: Bobs Gannaway, Peggy Holmes

Bobs Gannaway, Peggy Holmes Stars: Mae Whitman, Lucy Hale, Timothy Dalton

Mae Whitman, Lucy Hale, Timothy Dalton Genres: Animation, Family, Fantasy

The film follows the story of Tinker Bell as she discovers the secret of the Winter Woods. In the movie, Tinker Bell becomes curious about the Winter Woods, a forbidden area where warm fairies like her cannot venture.

Despite the risks, she crosses over and discovers a magical secret: she has a twin sister named Periwinkle, a winter fairy. Tinker Bell and Periwinkle form a close bond, but their newfound friendship is threatened when the warm and cold seasons collide, endangering both Pixie Hollow and the Winter Woods.

5. The Pirate Fairy (2014)

Tinker Bell and her friends encounter a pirate fairy named Zarina and embark on an adventure to retrieve a powerful blue pixie dust stolen by her. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Writers : Jeffrey M. Howard, John Lasseter, Kate Kondell

: Jeffrey M. Howard, John Lasseter, Kate Kondell Director: Peggy Holmes

Peggy Holmes Stars: Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks, Tom Hiddleston

Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks, Tom Hiddleston Genres: Animation, Family, Fantasy, Adventure

The series follows the adventures of Tinker Bell and her friends as they encounter a rogue fairy named Zarina, who becomes a pirate. In the movie, Zarina steals the magical Blue Pixie Dust, which is crucial for maintaining the balance of Pixie Hollow.

Tinker Bell and her friends embark on a daring adventure to retrieve the stolen Pixie Dust and bring Zarina back to Pixie Hollow. They encounter swashbuckling pirates, thrilling challenges, and unexpected discoveries.

6. Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2015)

Tinker Bell and her fairy friends encounter a mysterious creature called the NeverBeast and must decide whether it's a friend or a threat to Pixie Hollow. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Writers : Steve Loter, Tom Rogers, Bob Schooley

: Steve Loter, Tom Rogers, Bob Schooley Director : Steve Loter

: Steve Loter Stars : Mae Whitman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Rosario Dawson

: Mae Whitman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Rosario Dawson Genres: Animation, Family, Fantasy, Adventure

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast is the final instalment in the Tinker Bell film series. In the movie, Tinker Bell and her fairy friends discover a mysterious creature in Pixie Hollow, the NeverBeast.

Initially feared as a threat, the NeverBeast's true nature is revealed as gentle and misunderstood. Tinker Bell and her friends must decide whether to trust the creature and save Pixie Hollow from impending danger. The film explores friendship, trust, and acceptance themes as Tinker Bell and her friends embark on a courageous journey to protect their home.

What's the third Tinker Bell movie?

The third Tinker Bell movie is Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010). Tinker Bell ventures into the human world for the first time and befriends a young girl named Lizzy.

Why did they stop making Tinker Bell movies?

The decision to halt the production of Tinker Bell movies was likely influenced by various factors, including changes in audience preferences, shifting priorities within Disney, and the completion of the intended storyline. Additionally, Disney may have chosen to focus its resources on other projects or franchises following the completion of the Tinker Bell series.

Tinker Bell encounter a rogue fairy named Zarina. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

What is the correct order of the Tinker Bell movies?

The correct order of the Tinker Bell movies is as follows:

Tinker Bell (2008)

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

Secret of the Wings (2012)

The Pirate Fairy (2014)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2015)

Who are Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue cast?

The main cast of Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue includes:

Mae Whitman as Tinker Bell: The titular character is a curious and adventurous fairy who forms a bond with a young girl named Lizzy. Lauren Mote as Lizzy Griffiths: A young girl who believes in fairies and forms a unique friendship with Tinker Bell. Michael Sheen as Dr Griffiths: Lizzy's father, a scientist who inadvertently captures Tinker Bell. Pamela Adlon as Vidia: A fast-flying fairy and Tinker Bell's friend who helps in her rescue. Lucy Liu as Silvermist: A water fairy and one of Tinker Bell's close friends. Raven-Symoné as Iridessa: A light fairy and another of Tinker Bell's friends. Kristin Chenoweth as Rosetta: A garden fairy and one of Tinker Bell's friends. Angela Bartys as Fawn: An animal fairy and one of Tinker Bell's friends. Faith Prince as Mrs. Perkins: Lizzy's overprotective mother. Jeff Bennett as Clank: A tinker-talent sparrow man and friend of Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and her friends. The movie offers imaginative adventures and explores various themes of friendship, bravery, and discovery. Photo: @Disney (modified by author)

Where to watch Tinker Bell movies

Tinker Bell movies are available for streaming or purchase on various platforms. Some options include:

Disney+: Many Tinker Bell movies are available for streaming on Disney's subscription-based platform, Disney+. Amazon Prime Video: Some Tinker Bell movies may be available for rental or purchase on Amazon Prime Video. iTunes: You can purchase or rent Tinker Bell movies through the iTunes Store. Google Play Movies & TV: Tinker Bell movies may also be available for purchase or rental on Google Play Movies & TV. DVD/Blu-Ray: You can also find Tinker Bell movies on DVD or Blu-Ray at retail stores or online marketplaces like Amazon.

Tinker Bell movies have been an all-time favourite among children. They offer enchanting tales of friendship, bravery, and discovery set within the whimsical world of Pixie Hollow, captivating audiences of all ages. Join the voyage through a world brimming with excitement and intrigue as Tinker Bell and her loyal companions usher in the arrival of spring amidst the frosty grip of winter.

