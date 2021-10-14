Netflix movie Happiness Ever After: cast, trailer, release date

Happiness Ever After is a romantic and drama-filled Netflix film that tackles sisterhood and friendship. Directed by Thabang Moleya, this must-watch movie follows the story in the 2016 film, Happiness Is a Four-letter Word. It casts some of the best actors and actresses, who perfectly play their roles to bring out the intended storyline.

Originally in English, Happiness Ever After is written by Ayanda Halimana and produced by Bongiwe Selane and NetflixSter-Kinekor Pictures. Originating from South Africa, this film is expected to be released later in 2021 in the US after Netflix greenlit the sequel to the South African drama Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word. Here is everything there is to know about the film, including the summary of the plot, cast, and trailer.

Happiness Ever After storyline

Filmed in Johannesburg, South Africa, Happiness Ever After is a sequel to Happiness is Four-Letter Word that is based on Nozizwe Cynthia Jele's novel. The original box office movie follows the lives of a glamorous trophy housewife, a lawyer, and an art gallery owner who try to find their happiness while maintaining images of success and acceptability.

Encapsulating the “heart” of the 2016 film by connecting to significant threads like sisterhood and friendship, this independent 2021 film looks into the lives of Zaza, Princess, and Zim, re-imagined with the inclusion of a new romantic twist. The three main actors now live new chapters amid loss, family grudges, and new love, which results in self-discovery and re-evaluation as they face the new challenges.

Happiness Ever After cast

The film stars talented and experienced actors that help bring out the storyline with more drama and more sizzle. Here are the Happiness Ever After actors' images and their brief biographies.

1. Renate Stuurman

SAFTA winning actress Renata is one of the original cast members of Happiness Is a Four-letter Word, where she played the role of Princess. The 43-year-old actress was born and raised in Cape Town and went to Rhodes University, Grahamstown. Her other movies and TV roles include 7de Laan, Isidingo, Holiday in the Wild, Table Manners, and The Giver

2. Khanyi Mbau

Zaza in Happiness Is a Four-letter Word is Khanyi Mbau. Born on 15 October 1985, Khanyisile was raised by a single parent and grandmother in Soweto, Mofolo Village. She is the executive producer of the 2019 film Red Room. She has acted in movies such as Frank & Fearless, She Is King, and Every Woman.

3. Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Born on 1st December, 1988 in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, Nambitha is an actress and TV personality. She went to the University of Cape Town where she graduated with a Business Science degree. Nambitha has acted in Black Mirror, Dead Places, and Diamond City.

4. Richard Lukunku

Richard reprises his role of Leo in this 2021 film. Born Richard Kitenge Lukunku in Congo on 26th May, 1986, the actor is of South African nationality. His other films include The Siege of Jadotville, Black Sails, and Zama Zama.

5. Xolile Tshabalala

Actress and producer Xolile Tshabalala was born on 9th April, 1977 in Vrede, Free State. She went to the National School of the Arts Theatre and New York Film Academy. Xolile has acted in Generations, Blood & Water, and Rise, among others.

6. Daniel Etim Effiong

The Nigerian Nollywood actor and film director Daniel Etim Effiong was born in Jaji, Kaduna State. The Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, AFDA Film School, and University of Johannesburg alumni produced the 2019 film Skin. His other acting roles include Here Love Lies, Still Falling, and Plan B.

7. Loyiso McDonald

Loyiso was born on 7th July, 1986 in Eastern Cape, South Africa. He is married to musician Luphiwo Mathunzi. Loyiso has been in renowned films and TV shows such as The Queen, 3 Way Junction, and Happy Family.

8. Nandi Nyembe

Born on 19th August, 1950 in Kliptown, Johannesburg, Nandi Nyembe is an experienced actress having acted in films such as Yizo Yizo, Izoso Connexion, and Jacob's Cross. She has a daughter and practices sangoma.

9. Yonda Thomas

Yonda Thomas is one of the new cast members in the sequel. He was born on 1st December, 1985 in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has acted in How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, Seriously Single, and Mrs Right Guy films, among others.

Catch Happiness Ever After later this year on Netflix to enjoy the drama-romantic twists and turns in this South African film. Check out the Happiness Ever After trailer teaser below, and share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

