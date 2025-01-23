The South African actress Thuso Mbedu is breaking barriers in Hollywood as he bagged a new lead role

Thuso and American actress Amandla Stenberg will be acting together in a highly-anticipated film, Children of Blood and Bone

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thuso Mbedu bagging a new lead role

Thuso Mbedu and Amandla Stenberg bagged new lead roles. Image: Jon Kopaloff/Dia Dipasupil

The South African actress Thuso Mbedu continued to break barriers and climb the success ladder in America.

Recently, the Woman Is King actress and American star Amandla Stenberg bagged lead roles in the upcoming, highly anticipated film Children of Blood and Bone.

Actors Space posted the news about Thuso Mbedu and other actors landing lead roles in the upcoming film on its Instagram page.

They wrote:

"LATEST NEWS | Thuso Mbedu, Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris and Tosin Cole are taking on the lead roles in the highly-anticipated film adaptation of “Children of Blood and Bone. Gina Prince-Bythewood is directing the action fantasy film, based on Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel, for Paramount Pictures. The studio has also dated the film for release on Jan. 15, 2027, in Imax."

Fans excited about Thuso's upcoming new role

Many South Africans flooded the comment section with their reactions to the Mufasa: The Lion King actress bagging a new lead role in an international film. Here's what they had to say:

bokang_ghost said:

"@thuso.mbedu You gone gone, SA film industry fumbled big time by not appreciating your talent to the max."

zosukumaizizwe_1021 wrote:

"Aaah Thuso wami. So happy and proud of you my girlie !! Continue souring, we're all rooting for you. You are doing such a great job."

kgahlisooooo commented:

"I wonder what agency she is under Because her management is doing an amazing job."

roslyntheflame replied:

"We love to see it."

THuso Mbedu bagged another international lead role. Image: Arnold Jerocki

