Mpiloenhle 'Mpilo' Mseleku, the daughter of Musa Mseleku, was admitted to a medical facility after suffering severe back pain

Mpilo Mseleku shared an update on her health with her fans on social media and detailed that the doctors had made some discoveries after conducting a series of tests

Despite the challenges, Mpilo maintained a positive attitude and shared that her loved ones had visited her in hospital

Mpilo Mseleku admitted to hospital after suffering severe back pain. Image: u._enhle

Source: Instagram

Prayers up for the daughter of popular polygamist and reality TV star Musa Mseleku, Mpiloenhle 'Mpilo' Mseleku, who revealed that she was hospitalised. Mpilo’s hospitalisation comes after her father opened up on his health issues during the recent season of Uthando Nes’thembu.

According to a report by BuzzLifeNews, the University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate updated her social media followers that she had been admitted to an undisclosed medical facility for treatment after experiencing excruciating back pain.

Mpilo Mseleku hospitalised due to spine complications

In a video seen by the publication, Mpilo Mseleku recounted how she ended up admitted in a hospital and receiving treatment for a curved spine.

“I have been having chronic back pain for a while now and I realised I was not well. I found out my spine was curved due to muscle spasms, and we needed to know why those muscle spasms were happening,” Mpilo Mseleku said.

The Izingane Zes’thembu star revealed that she underwent ultrasound scans to determine what was causing the chronic back pain. While she did not reveal the exact results of the scan, Mpilo Mseleku was devastated that the doctors found something but was still optimistic.

“I hate that for me, but it’s not the end of the world,” she said.

Mpilo then went on to share details of her hospital stay, revealing how the staff had made her stay in the hospital bearable.

“I have been trying to sleep, but I haven’t been able to do so, but the hospital staff were great and the food was good,” Mpilo shared.

She also shared that her family and friends visited her after she spent two days in hospital. Mpilo shared that she was in constant pain every hour of the day.

“I am in constant pain 24 hours a day,” she added.

Mpilo Mseleku shared detailed of her hospitalisation. Image: u._enhle

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku visits Mpilo Mseleku at her workplace

Mpilo Mseleku is often touted as Musa Mseleku's favourite daughter. The polygamist paid Mpiloenhle Mseleku a visit at Halfway Omoda & Jaecoo in Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal, where she's working as an intern.

Taking to his Instagram page on 4 June 2025, the proud father shared a picture with Mpilo at her workplace. The picture was captioned:

"My daughter Mpiloenhle Aphile Mseleku, at her work."

Social media users admired the relationship that Musa and Mpilo Mseleku share.

Thobile Khumalo gushes over Mpilo Mseleku

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thobile Khumalo gushed over her daughter, Mpiloenhle Mseleku.

The radio personality and reality TV star penned a sweet message to Mpilo, who had her first day at work at Halfway Omoda & Jaecoo.

In her sweet Instagram message, Khumalo noted that her grandfather and her husband, Musa Mseleku, played a role in Mpilo's current wins.

Source: Briefly News