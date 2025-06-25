Eastern Cape singing sensation Zintle Kwaaiman said she had a terrible experience at initiation school

The rising star spoke about some of the disturbing occurrences that happened and the money she wasted

It did not end well for Kwaaiman, who left the school; however, she revealed that she spent over R100,000

Zintle Kwaaiman said her gobela treated her badly.

Source: Instagram

South African singer Zintle Kwaaiman spoke about the terrible experience she had at initiation school.

Is Zintle Kwaaiman a sangoma?

The Eastern Cape-born rising star recently took to social media to open up about her disturbing experience at initiation school. The star had previously informed her fans about her calling.

An optimistic Zintle Kwaaiman was met with disappointment because of the horrendous gobela she was assigned to. According to a post from Buzz Life News on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, Zintle revealed that she spent a lot of money at the school, "I spent over R100,000 on my initiation."

In addition to the alleged financial strain, her gobela apparently mistreated her. Zintle shared that she wanted to continue the process of being a sangoma. However, the lady made it extremely hard for her.

"I wanted to leave a better person. I was even willing to learn and go ahead with the process, maybe my life would be better," a disappointed Zintle said.

She received a lot of support from her family, particularly her mother and her aunts. The support they gave her fueled her willingness to bear the brunt of the toxic gobela.

Zintle Kwaaiman revealed she spent over R100,000 at initiation school.

Source: Instagram

Zintle left in limbo about calling

After all that she endured, Zintle revealed that she still has no idea what ever happened to her calling. She noticed how some normal occurrences that happen to initiates never happened for her.

For instance, she was supposed to dream of the colour of the beads she was supposed to choose; however, that never happened.

As a cautionary tale, Zintle stated that she would often communicate with her people in case anything bad happened to her.

She finally reached her tipping point and left initiation school, but this only made things worse between her and the gobela.

“She swore at me. I would apologise for nothing when she got angry. I entered iphehlo as Zinhle and left the same; there was no difference or change in me. We fought because of the way she spoke to me.”

Another star who dropped out of being a sangoma was Gigi Lamayne. Reacting to Zintle's revelation, a user on X said they would never spend so much money on such.

Siyabonga Twala blasts ancestors

In a previous report from Briefly News, Smoke & Mirrors star Siyabonga Thwala spoke at a gathering about how he has turned to God. He stated that a Christian book changed his perspective on a lot of things.

“I know the amazing things God has done in my life. We used to fellowship at the Shembe church. I’m the only one in my family who is born-again. I’m not afraid. Jesus is my protector,” said the actor.

His views sparked a mix of reactions from people online who either agreed or disagreed.

