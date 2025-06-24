Radio personality Anele Mdoda has responded to the backlash she received after she shared her pictures visiting the Eastern Cape

The 947 presenter paid her family a visit in the Eastern Cape, Mthatha, and in the photos, she wore a maroon tracksuit

Peeps called the star out for wearing pants around elders, especially now that she is engaged to be married

Anele Mdoda was dragged for wearing pants around elders in the Eastern Cape. Image: Zintathu

One thing about social media peeps is that they never let things go. 947 radio presenter Anele Mdoda was called out recently for her conduct while visiting her family in the Eastern Cape.

Anele Mdoda faces backlash

Soon-to-be Mrs James, Anele Mdoda, has no problem clapping back at trolls. The star responded to a handful of people who were offended by her outfit choice when visiting her family in the Eastern Cape.

Mdoda was in Mthatha, and she posted some content from her stay, including her outfit, which was a maroon tracksuit. Netizens were not pleased by her outfit, and many called her out for wearing pants around elders.

Many people used the fact that she is an engaged woman and that she should wear dresses or traditional attire.

Briefly News previously reported about a user who told Anele to set a good example for the other makotis, "You are not dressed like a makoti. You would be more beautiful if you wore your traditional outfit. How are the following makotis going to learn about their culture? The way you are dressed is unacceptable."

Anele Mdoda slammed people who dragged her outfit. Image: Zintathu

Anele Mdoda puts trolls in their place

The star gave a classy clapback, saying she was called to enjoy the food with the elders, despite what she was wearing.

"You can wear anything when you are at home. This is not up for discussion. My family elders are the ones who called me there. Please apply whatever diluted rules to culture in your homes. Thank you."

In a separate X post, Mdoda explained that her father, Patilizwe Mdoda, was very big on tradition.

"Trust me when I say my dad is the strictest custodian of culture. By the time we do anything, he has consulted elders upon elders. By the time my fiancés family came to our home, he had done so much research on what we differed on in the execution of key events and wanted to see how to do things in alignment. Don’t worry about us. Worry about yourself."

SA chimes in on Anele's post

Peeps react to Anele Mdoda's post:

@SKekezwa stated:

"You can never argue with people who consult with TikTok when asking about their own culture."

@Nuchoice_sa reacted:

"Respect to your dad for honouring tradition and ensuring everything is done right! Strong roots build strong families. Wishing you all the best on this journey!"

@Ntlophi1 stated:

"Well said, Mntase, sinjalo emaMfeneni. When it comes to our culture, there is no half done or compromising."

Anele Mdoda speaks on married life

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda spoke about her life as a married woman. The star is pampered and spoiled by her hubby, Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' James.

“I am spoiled. I am pampered. I do nothing, which is great. I do cook, but that’s all I need to do. He is my dude. He is my guy. I feel so protected and safe. He’s the one person in the world I don’t have to convince to be on my side,” she told Trevor Noah on his podcast.

