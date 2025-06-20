Radio personality Anele Mdoda has spoken out about life as a married woman, saying she is pampered and spoiled

Mdoda revealed this during an interview with Trevor Noah and Sizwe Dhlomo on the comedian's What Now? podcast

Anele Mdoda is engaged to Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' James, who is an advocate. Her lobola ceremony topped the trends list on social media

Anele Mdoda opened up about life as a married woman. Image: Zintathu

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Anele Mdoda is enjoying her makoti era, saying she feels safe and protected in her marriage.

Anele Mdoda speaks on marriage

South Africa's favourite friendship trio, Anele Mdoda, Trevor Noah and Sizwe Dhlomo reunited on the comedian's What Now? podcast. The segment was titled If I Ruled The World: Creating Chaos with Anele & Sizwe! In a game of If I Ruled the World, Anele spoke about life as a married woman, and how it is treating her.

Anele Mdoda is engaged to advocate Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' James. Her lobola ceremony shocked many of her social media fans as it caught many people by surprise.

The former The Daily Show with Trevor Noah host, asked Mdoda about how she is finding married life. Mdoda beautifully described her union, saying James makes her feel protected. She also mentioned that all she does is cook, but that's about it.

“I am spoiled. I am pampered. I do nothing, which is great. I do cook, but that’s all I need to do. He is my dude. He is my guy. I feel so protected and safe. He’s the one person in the world I don’t have to convince to be on my side,”

Just recently, Mdoda posted stunning photos of her whipping up a meal for her husband while wearing a designer dress from MaXhosa.

Anele Mdoda and her husband Buzza James pulled heartstrings with their stunning photos. Image: Zintathu

Source: Instagram

The episode premiered on Thursday, 19 June 2025, on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Buzza James gushes over wife Anele Mdoda

After their engagement party, Buzza James penned a loving note to his wife-to-be Anele.. He said Anele is an answered prayer and said he was grateful to have her in his life.

"You are my new dawn, my morning sun after the longest night. Just as the Scripture speaks of a world transformed by God's light, so has my world been transformed by your presence," he shared.

"You carry a light that no darkness can overcome. It is in your kindness, your laughter, your wisdom, and your unwavering faith. Through every season, you rise—graceful, radiant, and powerful. As God's glory rises upon you, I am in awe of how deeply He must love me to have entrusted me with your heart," he continued.

Anele Mdoda stuns in black dress

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda had social media peeps buzzing after she debuted her stunning hourglass figure in a viral photo.

The radio personality flaunted her gorgeous curves in a showstopper of a dress, and had fans gagging. Mzansi raved over Anele and her stunning black dress, and admired her sense of style.

