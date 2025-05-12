947 radio presenter Anele Mdoda was recently showered with sweet words penned by her fiancé, Prince Bonelela James

The couple held a private engagement party attended by their close friends and family members

Mzansi cannot stop gushing over Bonelela James' wonderful message dedicated to his soon-to-be wife, Anele Mdoda

Prince Bonelela praised his fiancée Anele Mdoda following their engagement party. Image: Zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda's boo, Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' James, opened up about his love and admiration for her in a loving Instagram post.

Buzza James says Anele is his answered prayers

South African radio star Anele Mdoda looked ravishing at her engagement party held in Johannesburg recently. She and her soon-to-be hubby, Bonelela James, were entertained by Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and they had a blast.

Sharing some photos from he event, Buzza James wrote a touching caption about how Anele Mdoda brought light into his life.

"You are my new dawn, my morning sun after the longest night. Just as the Scripture speaks of a world transformed by God's light, so has my world been transformed by your presence," he shared.

"You carry a light that no darkness can overcome. It is in your kindness, your laughter, your wisdom, and your unwavering faith. Through every season, you rise—graceful, radiant, and powerful. As God's glory rises upon you, I am in awe of how deeply He must love me to have entrusted me with your heart," he continued.

Buzza ended his sweet message saying Anele is his "answered prayer."

Check out Buzza James' Instagram photos below:

Mzansi sheds tear at Buzza James' message

Fans remain in awe over Anele Mdoda's love story. Here are some of the reactions:

onela_sigobelwana exclaimed:

"Oh, gosh! When the priest of the family speaks kuqityiwe. Beautiful union this is! Kingdom Marriage."

lornamaseko shared:

"These stories had be smiling from ear to ear. This is so beautiful!"

knaomin said:

"Look here. Love really lives here! I am happy for you sisi."

nangamso4465 joked:

"In the olden days, I probably would name her Nompendulo."

nangamso4465 affirmed:

"All prayers prayed in Nondovela’s rondavel have been answered. uMgudlwa wonke uvumelana nawe Ngubengcuka."

zan_tom gushed:

"Guyzzzz..did we just read Anele's love letter from her husband? So so beautiful, I for one feel so lucky to be part of this era, ngqumenu."

nhlapobongiwe said:

"I read the whole caption sis, you are blessed. This is Isiah 60:22: When the time is right, I THE LORD. Y'all complement each other perfectly."

maaya_makaora replied:

"Jonga, I'm captured. The love shared between you two is so palpable man! Blessings only are coming your way."

Anele Mdoda says she and Buzza James are not married yet

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda clarified that she was not married as yet.

Mdoda stated that the photos that were trending were the final stages of the lobola process. "He is still my fiancé, we are not married yet," Anele Mdoda said, clearing the air. "That was not the wedding," she added.

Source: Briefly News