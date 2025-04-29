TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda has shared more information on her lobola ceremony last week

The media personality trended on social media this past week her fiancé Bonelela "Buzza" James paid lobola for her

South Africans took to 947's social media post on Tuesday, 29 April 2025, to respond to Mdoda's comment

Anele Mdoda confirms she's not married to Buzza James.

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda has confirmed Khaya Dlanga's revelation that she and Bonelela Buzza James are not yet married.

This comes after Dlanga leaked pictures of the lobola ceremony on social media and deleted them as he was reportedly not permitted to post them.

The media personality confirmed on 947's Instagram on Tuesday, 29 April that she's not yet married.

"I am not married. What you have been witnessing on social media was not a wedding. Buzza is my fiancé, he's not my husband," says Mdoda.

South Africans react to Mdoda's revelation

@michyg5231 said:

"The moment you sent a letter to my family I'm changing my Facebook status to married to and calling myself Mrs."

@PalesaS17 replied:

"Anele looked sooo beautiful, the celebration was beautiful. Congratulations!"

@deecee3295 said:

"True, Buzza, Anele and Alakhe look alike. More importantly Buzza looks exactly like Tat' Mdoda, he looks like his son."

@patienceikombele9161 replied:

"Congratulations, Anele, you are such an amazing woman. Your husband family gained an amazing makoti."

@Nhlanhla_Ngubo said:

"Legally they are married though. Once lobolo has been paid either partial or fully you married in terms of customary law and in community of property if no Ante nuptial contract was signed."

@thobekayose3165 replied:

"Aah what a beautiful ceremony Anele. And I must agree with you; the Madiba's singing and choreography was on point! And the couple was at their happiest!"

@florencemasetla responded:

"My heart is full. This is the wedding I've been waiting for. Congratulations Anele."

@TheDobbler44 said:

"Khaya was like a maid of honour at their best friends' wedding. He was the honorary Mr party. The centrepiece!! The wind beneath their wings. Congratulations, Anele and Buzza on your lobola celebrations."

@ncisept5900 said:

"According to the law, Anele you are married."

Anele Mdoda: "I've known Buzza since I was 16"

The TV producer Anele Mdoda also shared on 947's YouTube channel that she's known her fiancé Bonelela "Buzza" James since she was 16 years.

"We met at 16, he was 17 and we dated and broke up around 21. But we remained friends. He's one of my best friends," says Mdoda.

This comes after Mdoda shared on her husband's birthday on Sunday, 27 April that she's been friends with him for 24 years.

"Happy birthday to my husband elect bethuna. 24 years of me saying happy birthday to you and first time as your wife elect," read the message.

Anele Mdoda is gifted a cow

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Anele Mdoda's employer, Primedia gifted her a cow.

Mdoda shed a tear as Primedia gifted her a cow on Sunday, April 27 when she shared a video of her lobola cow she received from her employer.

Fans of the 947 radio personality flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating Anele's gift This comes after Mdoda shared videos of the traditional lobola cows she received from Buzza James' family.

