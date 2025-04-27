Anele Mdoda recently shared another video of her lobola cow she received from her employer, Primedia

Fans of the 947 radio personality flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating Anele's gift

This comes after Mdoda shared videos of the traditional lobola cows she received from Buzza James' family

947 Radio personality Anele Mdoda shows off her cow from her colleagues. Images: Zinthathu

947 radio personality, Anele Mdoda, who recently married Buzza James in a traditional ceremony has received another cow.

The TV personality topped Twitter on Saturday, 26 April when she revealed that her employer, Primedia had her gifted a cow.

Mdoda wrote on her X account that she was surprised when her uncle called her to tell her that her employer had dropped off a cow.

The radio personality captioned her post: "Guys I shed a thug tear bruh! Jonathan Proctor, Mzo, and Hennie. Unmatched."

This comes a week after she shared videos of her lobola cows coming home with the caption:

"Princess treatment"

South Africans congratulate Anele

@casevbrands said:

"What a thought-filled gift!!! This also ‘mooo’s’ volumes about your work ethic and the value that you bring to Primedia. Congratulations on your new chapter as a Mrs."

@Vinoliciah responded:

"You've got a beautiful soul. You deserve all the blessings the world has to give. Congratulations on your beautiful marriage. Oh, and before I forget. You are gorgeous babes."

@zmbulawa wrote:

@BoituMojela said:

"This is amazing. You must be a blessing to work with. What an act of kindness."

@tshidi_lee replied:

"Awwww love this!!!! Sometimes PMB is just magic. Congratulations!"

@DavidMogashoa said:

"It's a very thoughtful. I am sure it was Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn's idea."

@StraightupGal replied:

"Wow, you are loved and cherished Anele, what an amazing gift. All so deserving. You are blessed."

@ZiziphoDyubeni said:

"And that’s what happens when you, yourself are a gift to others. What a way to say, “we see you”."

@tshidi_lee wrote:

@Miss_Mashetla responded:

"Cries in cupcakes for the whole department for meeting targets."

@zmbulawa replied:

@DeesseRudigan said:

"That time in the US a person works 30 years for a company without missing a day or being late for a shift and they get cup as a thank you."

@a_bukwe replied:

"This the best gift anyone can ever ask for. They love you hard mama."

Buzza James and Anele Mdoda receive another cow from Primedia. Image: KhayaDlanga

Anele Mdoda shares wedding footage from cows to cakes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Anele Mdoda posted footage showing her full wedding journey and everything that happened on her special day.

Mdoda continued to give her fans a sneak peek of what happened at her lobola ceremony by sharing a video showing her full wedding journey from when the cows came home to when they had cake.

Netizens flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating Anele's beautiful marriage and suggesting that she sell the rights to the wedding ceremony.

