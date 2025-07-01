uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Members of Parliament are unhappy with the current Chief Whip, Colleen Makhubele

Makhubele has been in the post for just over a month, as she replaced Mzwanele Manyi on 27 May 2025

South Africans on social media weighed in on the latest drama within Jacob Zuma's political party

Calls have been made for MK Party Chief Whip, Colleen Makhubele, to be fired. Wikus de Wet

GAUTENG – The drama within the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party continues, and this time it’s Colleen Makhubele who is facing the heat.

Some MK Party Parliamentarians are calling for Makhubele to be fired as the Chief Whip in the National Assembly, accusing her of being a threat to the party’s unity. Makhubele has been in the post for just over a month, as she replaced Mzwanele Manyi on 27 May 2025.

Makhubele joined the party in August 2024. She was previously a member of the Congress of the People (COPE) before she started her own party, the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA).

Why do MK Party members want her fired?

According to eNCA, which has seen a letter from Members of Parliament (MPs), Makhubele has been accused of demonstrating poor leadership. MPs approached party leader, Jacob Zuma, asking that he remove her immediately.

Some MPs accused her of making unilateral and undemocratic decisions, as well as betraying party ideology. Her stance on Israel has left many concerned. The former City of Johannesburg Speaker previously criticised politicians who supported Palestine. The group also accused her of being a threat to the MK Party’s unity, stating that her conduct has alienated members.

Makhubele replaced Manyi in May

Makhubele is currently the party’s third Chief Whip since its inception in December 2023. She took over from Manyi, who served in the position for nine months. Manyi was dismissed after a fallout with the party's Deputy President, Dr John Hlope, though the party maintained that the move sought to further the party’s overall aims and objectives.

Manyi left the Economic Freedom Fighters to join the MK Party and was appointed Chief Whip of the official opposition in August 2024. Some within the party were unhappy with Manyi, saying that he failed to take on Julius Malema in Parliament, which made the MK Party look weak despite being the opposition.

Mzwanele Manyi was removed from the post and replaced with Colleen Makhubele in May 2025. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

How did South Africans react to the drama?

Social media users weighed in on the latest party drama to dominate headlines, sharing amusing reactions to the news.

Tshidiso Koena said:

“Imagine if we had the MK Party in the GNU. They would be changing their representative every day.”

Toto Carr added:

“It's not raining but pouring heavily in this MKP.”

Londy Patson joked:

“She thought being fluent in Zulu would make her fit in. Soon, there will be an intelligence report saying that she’s spying for Floyd. We know the drill😂.”

Letsoapo Fobo stated:

“Zuma must close shop. This thing is dying.”

Isaac Mercedes said:

“And then you'll hear people who want this chaos of a party in the GNU.”

SP-wey Dhlamini asked:

“Hebanna. When did she start being Chief Whip to be fired so soon? Aowa, this party.”

Lungile Lungile added:

“Ahh, well. By the look of things, it's only gonna be Ubaba and his daughter contesting for elections next year.”

Zuma blames Hlope for legal blunder

