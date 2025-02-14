Dr John Hlope was reportedly unhappy with Mzwanele Manyi over the speech he had to deliver at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate

Dr Hlope allegedly confronted Manyi about the speech, but the Chief Whip claimed that the speech came from Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu

South Africans weighed in on the reported tension between the two high-profile party members, with some saying they weren't surprised by the news

Tensions reportedly escalated between the uMkhonto weSizwe's Dr John Hlope and Mzwanele Manyi over a speech delivered at the SONA debate. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Tensions are rising within the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, with things reportedly getting physical between two of the party’s high-profile members.

According to reports, things got heated between Deputy President Dr John Hlophe and Chief Whip Mzwanele Manyi during a party meeting on Wednesday, 12 February.

The tension reportedly stems from Hlope’s speech that he delivered during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate.

Tensions rise between Manyi and Hlope

According to News24, who spoke to members at the meeting, things escalated between Manyi and Hlophe as the former judge allegedly felt betrayed by the speech he was presented with by Manyi.

Hlope’s speech at the SONA debate focused solely on Jacob Zuma’s tenure as president and didn’t touch on SONA itself. Zuma reportedly was unhappy with the speech, and when he asked Hlope about it, the parliamentary leader claimed that Manyi had presented him with it, saying it had Msholozi’s blessing.

When Hlophe learnt that the speech didn’t come from Zuma, he confronted the party’s Chief Whip an insider claimed.

“He grabbed Manyi by the neck and asked him why he had betrayed him like that. He also shared some very strong words with him,” the source told News24.

Manyi blames Floyd Shivambu for speech

It’s further reported that Manyi claimed he was just the messenger and received the speech from the party’s Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu.

Shivambu allegedly wrote the speech and claimed it had been approved by Zuma.

Manyi also confirmed to the publication that there was a discussion but denied that it became heated. He laughed at suggestions that Hlope became physical, saying that he was a respectable person who always argued his point maturely.

Floyd Shivambu reportedly wrote a speech that is causing tension within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Image: Elias Mbuwane

Source: Getty Images

Shivambu has been in the news of late within the MK Party, following Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's criticism of him. The daughter of the party leader verbally attacked the Secretary-General on X.

She later apologised for her public rant after she was ordered to by her father.

Social media users weigh in on alleged altercation

The news sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some blaming the Economic Freedom Fighters for the issue, while others said they weren’t surprised.

@Whistlepigstew said:

“Thugs in Temu camouflage.”

@IsaacMbongela added:

“These EFF members are just causing division in this MK Party. Why now do we hear of these fights every day since they came?”

@japanilindelo said:

“It was a long time coming.”

@ArvindVallabh asked:

“If they are unstable, how are they going to govern the country.”

@Ngoasheng247 said:

“I'm starting to lose track of who is fighting who in the MK Party. It was Mkhwebane vs Phadi, then Dudu vs Floyd, then MKYL vs Floyd, then Mkhwebane vs Mmabatho Mokause. Now Hlophe vs Manyi, who instead blames Floyd. Can't we get a diagram of all these fights? They are confusing.”

@saltychi added:

“This party is a joke. It's a wonder anyone can take them seriously.”

@TheRealGobetse stated:

“MK is just another COPE. By 2029 it will be dead, with only Zuma and his daughter as members.”

