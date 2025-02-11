Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla publicly apologised to the MK Party for her conduct on social media

She earlier lashed out at Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu and the party President Jacob Zuma ordered her to apologise

South Africans noted that her apology was not directed to Shivambu and called her out for it

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Duduzile Zuma said sorry to the MKP. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — After ranting and raving against MK Party secretary general Floyd Shivambu, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla issued a public apology directed to the party's leadership but not to Shivambu specifically.

What happened between Duduzile and Shivambu?

Duduzile lashed out at Shivambu on X and said she would not be intimidated by his alleged minions. Shortly after her tirade, the party issued a stern warning to her, demanding that she apologise to Shivambu and the party for her rants. Party president Jacob Zuma, who is also her father, also said she will undergo disciplinary processes for her conduct.

What did she say in her public apology?

In the apology Heidi Giokos posted on her @HeidiGiokos X account, Zuma-Sambudla said she recognises how she did not properly express the grievances she has about how Shivambu handled certain issues in the parry. She said expressing her grievances on a public platform was unfortunate, and her profanity is not a reflection of the revolutionary discipline the party represents.

Read the X apology statement here:

What you need to know about Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Duduzile recently appeared in court and was charged with terrorism about her alleged role during the July 2021 Unrest

She was released on a warning and she claimed that the charges were politically motivated

She addressed her terrorism charges and said she would not be silenced and prevented from defending her father

Netizens questioned Duduzile Zuma's apology. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans commented

Netizens noted that she did not direct her apology to Shibvambu.

Tlotliso Mphuthi said:

"There's no apology to Floyd!"

Jonathan said:

"The apology should be directed mostly to Floyd whose name was impugned. Leadership is an abstract word. Bloody spoilt brat."

Vusanizwe said:

"The beginning of the end. You can't keep someone who crashes out like that in public within the party."

Silverfox said:

"Floyd won't make it to 2029 in that party."

The Zulu said:

"MKP should expel her completely or suspend her for 12 months."

