Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of MK Party president Jacob Zuma, has spoken out about her terrorism charges

She recently appeared before the Durban Magistrates Court, facing charges relating to the July 2021 unrest

South Africans were not impressed with her defence and accused her of trying to remain relevant

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla spoke against the charges she is facing. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who appeared in court on charges related to the July 2021 unrest, said that she will not be silenced, and will continue defending her father, Jacob Zuma, and her family.

What's happening with Duduzile Zuma?

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been charged with terrorism after her alleged role during the July 2021 unrest when looters in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal destroyed businesses and looted malls, supermarkets and small businesses. The destruction cost businesses over R100 billion in damages.

She appeared before the Durban Magistrates' Court on 30 January 2025 where she was charged with incitement to commit terrorism and incitement to commit public violence. She was released on warning and will appear in March.

What did she say about her charges?

Zuma-Sambudla posted a statement on her @DZumaSambudla X account defending herself. She said the case against her is an attempt to silence her defence of her father, who is subjected to the same injustice that she is experiencing. She vowed to protect her father fiercely.

Duduzile Zuma said she will not be silenced in defending her father. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"The case brought against me four years later is nothing more than a blatant attempt to intimidate me into silence. But let me be clear: I will not be silenced! This is not just about me. It is about the continued assault on our people, our leaders, and our struggle for total liberation. I will not submit! I will fight to the end!"

Read her X statement here:

South Africans slam her

Netizens blasted her in the comment sections.

Boss Man said:

"Please stay off social media and fight your case in court. At this rate, you will make it difficult for any judge to be impartial because of your utterance against the judicial process. Your ego is sending you straight to jail."

Edgar Legoale said:

"You like drama, hey. You like acting revolutionary lol you are going straight to jail, hey. No statement is going to save you."

Heinz said:

"You shouldn't have deleted some of our tweets. That's already an admission of guilt by hiding the truth that you claim to stand for."

Paballo asked:

"So the struggle for you is to "defend my father". Is that your struggle?"

Siyanda asked:

"Who cares to silence someone who is already silent?"

