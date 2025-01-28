The daughter of Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, is expected to appear in court on 30 January 2025 for her alleged role in the July 2021 unrest

She has been charged, and although the charges aren't known, a forensic investigator accused her of engaging in celebratory posts during the unrest

South Africans slammed the criminal justice and believed that there was no case against Zuma-Sambudla

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla will be in court for the July 2021 unrest. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Marco Longari/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL —Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of the president of the MK Party Jacob Zuma, will appear in court on 30 January on charges relating to the July 2021 unrest.

What was her alleged role?

Zuma-Sambudla will appear before the Durban Magistrates Court on charges relating to her alleged involvement in the 2021 July unrest. A digital forensic expert, Jean Le Roux, testified during the SA Human Rights Commision's probe into the unrest that her tweets seemed celebratory. She was not part of the 20 instigators who were arrested after the unrest.

What happened in July 2021?

Residents in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng townships and areas violently went on a looting spree after Zuma was imprisoned for contempt of court. Many of the looters who were arrested felt regretful of their actions as small businesses were hit hardest. Businesses lost a total of R70 billion.

The South African Police Service stunned many when Gauteng's then-police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela claimed the police did not have prior knowledge of the lootings. He said the SAPS did not have intel pointing to the looting.

Businesses that were affected by the looting received R1.5 billion in support funding from the South African government. Scores of small business owners lost their livelihoods during the lootings that many considered senseless.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla will have her day in court. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weighed in

Netizens commenting on @MkhontoweSixwex's X account shared their views.

Mao Jnr said:

"The state institutions continue to be abused by the ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa in cahoots with the DA of Helen Zille. they will fail again as the MK Party is continuing to grow on the ground."

Sosah said:

"They can come at us from all angles, but we remain resolute."

No one asked:

"So tweeting "we see you" is a criminal offence?"

Prud Xenophobe said:

"It's about time! She must be charged with treason and the murder of 350 people."

Ziluleke Jikingqina said:

"Finally accounting for her crimes."

Walmart loaned Massmart R4 billion after lootings

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Walmart, Massmart's parent company, loaned Massmart R4 billion in the aftermath of the July 2021 unrest. Game and Makro were among the hardest-hit companies during the aftermath.

Makro lost damages to the value of R2.5 billion when over 30 stores were looted and targeted. About 43 stores in KwaZulu-Natal were affected by the looting. However, employees' jobs were not threatened.

Source: Briefly News