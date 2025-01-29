The South African Police Service arrested two suspects in connection with the burning of almost 50 Putco buses in Mpumalanga

Armed suspects broke into four depots and torched the buses, injuring two security guards in the process

South Africans were relieved and some called on the police to track down the all3eged boss who allegedly sent them

SA celebrated the arrest of two suspects in connection with the burned Putco buses. Images: @SAPoliceService/ X, Caspar Benson and Luis Alvarez/ Getty Images

MPUMALANGA — The South African Police Service made progress in making arrests after almost 50 Putco buses were torched in Mpumalanga on 28 January 2025. South Africans called for more arrests.

How many suspects were arrested?

According to The Citizen, two suspects were arrested in connection with the torching of the buses in Mpumalanga. A group of suspects were driving a Toyota Quantum. They ambushed the security and as a result two of the security members were injured. The police arrested them on the same day after the police hunted them down. A phone belonging to one of the victims was found on the suspects' possessions.

What did the government say?

The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, condemned the attack on Putco and called it economic sabotage. Creecy instructed the department to meet with NATJOINTS to discuss the case and formulate an urgent response.

Similar incidents of torched vehicles

Angry members of the community in KwaZulu-Natal torched a truck and a bus during a protest in January 2023

Golden Arrow received a court interdict preventing the SA National Taxi Council's members from attacking its buses after a few buses were torched in the Western Cape

Taxis in the North West were allegedly set alight in 2024

Putco buses were burned and 2 suspects were arrested. Image: @SAPoliceService

What do South Africans say?

Netizens on Facebook were impressed by the police's work. Some called for more arrests.

Riki Tiki Tavi said:

"Now find the kingpins who paid them."

Ray Booth said:

"Arrested. arrested. We need convictions."

Ndwakhulu Edwin Ramabulana said:

"A quick response by SAPS."

Linda Buitendag said:

"Great news! Please make an example of them so that criminals start paying for their crimes."

Marie Smit asked:

"Where are the big bosses?"

UKZN Westville building burned during protest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a section of the University of KwaZulu-Natal was burned during a protest by students in 2024. The chemistry building was set alight and it had to be evacuated.

The students protested that the university cut the bus shuttle service and embarked on a protest. The university condemned the incident as the students clashed with the security.

