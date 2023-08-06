The Western Cape High Court has granted Golden Arrow Bus Service an urgent interdict against Santaco

This comes after the public transport company's last six buses in the violence caused by the province-wide taxi industry strike

Santaco and its members have been barred from intimidating, harassing and threatening golden arrow and its passengers

CAPE TOWN - The Golden Arrows Bus Service has secured an interim order against the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) to stop attacks against its drivers and buses.

The Western Cape High Court has barred Santaco and its affiliates from intimidating, threatening or harassing Golden Arrows or its passengers.

Western Cape High Court orders Santoco to prevent intimidation

The company filed an urgent application with the Western Cape High Court after several of its buses were torched and one of its drivers was shot and injured in the violence that erupted after Santaco announced the taxi industry stayaway across the province.

Presiding Judge Patrick Gamble granted the order on Sunday, 6 August and ordered that the taxi council and its members ensure that the Golden Arrow buses and its passengers were not intimidated, threatened or harassed, News24 reported.

According to Golden Arrow chairperson Yanis Shaik, the company had lost six buses with millions of rands since the onset of the day away.

Taxi strike creates chaos in Cape Town

On Thursday, 3 August, Santaco announced that the taxi operators in Cape Town and the entire province would down tools in response to the impounding of taxis across the City of Cape Town, The Citizen reported.

The move left thousands of commuters stranded, and along with the MyCiti bus, the Golden Arrows Bus Services has been working to fill the gap created by the lack of taxis in the city.

South Africans doubt the court order will stop the attacks

Below are some comments:

@dasilvamedia asked:

"Will they listen? That's the real question."

@Tee__Yeyo claimed:

"They’ll still burn them and then deny it."

@QashaniMninawe added:

"That court order means absolutely nothing, they will continue as usual. Sadly, the workers are at the receiving end of this."

@nkulikankuli said:

"Null and void order because Santaco denies responsibility for the violent acts mos."

@SDryja99512 demanded:

"Taxi gangsters should all be locked up!"

@cape_eye quipped:

"A court order to stop criminal acts!? Surreal."

@HashThor questioned:

"There is an existing piece of legislature SANTACO have to comply with, called the law...what makes you think they will abide by this order?"

Violence spreads in Khayelitsha as driver shot and another Golden Arrow Bus set alight

Earlier, Briefly News reported the township of Khayelitsha in Cape Town was in the throes of violence as the province-wide taxi strike continued.

In the early hours of Friday, 4 November, a Golden Arrow bus driver was shot and injured while another bus from the company was set alight.

This comes only hours after the taxi industry in the Western Cape downed tools and halted operations in response to the City of Cape Town impounding their vehicles.

Source: Briefly News