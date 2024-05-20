Three monkeys strolled through a classroom and frightened a group of students who had stayed behind to study

Although there were only three monkeys and more students, the panic was significant

Netizens are in tight stitches after watching the video uploaded by one of the students who thought that the clip would be evidence of whatever was to follow if the monkeys were not merciful

A group of high school girls saw their lives flashing before their eyes when a troop of monkeys invaded their classroom.

A learner shared a terrifying moment on TikTok after three monkeys invaded their class. Image: @kc_ntsebe

Source: TikTok

In the 38-second hilarious clip, their reactions are on full display as the monkeys pull their best catwalks from the front to the back of the class.

Monkeys rule

As the monkeys moved closer to them, their voices started to shake, tables started to rattle, and minds were blown. One of the girls decided to throw an object at one of the monkeys, and that is when they felt relief.

The monkeys backed away, and the girls carried on with their day, with the sudden incident reeling in their heads and an uneasy heart rate.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Netizens are floored

Netizens could not help but laugh at what happened and posted their thoughts on the video in the comments section.

Here are some comments they left below the post:

@Sithemnokuhle can’t get over how the monkeys strolled in one by one:

“They decided to go and get their boss.”

@kay Jacobs made it known that she isn’t strong enough to handle troops:

“I would have died.”

@Xhamela chose violence and commented:

“I’m one of the people who would beat the monkey simply for the fact that the white said we looked like it.”

@Sammu is stunned that the girls did not make a run for it;

“You’re still there? If it were me, I would have made a run for it and left you guys wondering where I went.”

Monkey business

Monkeys are known to be mischievous toward humans and Briefly News has reported on a couple of silly monkey stories. A video of two monkeys stealing a man's food in his home has left many people in laughter. The TikTok clip captured the attention of online users, generating many views, likes, and comments. The footage amused netizens as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others laughed it off.

