A video of two monkeys stealing a man's food in his home has left many people in laughter

The TikTok clip captured the attention of online users, generating many views, likes, and comments

The footage amused netizens as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others laughed it off

Two monkeys robbed one gentleman in his home, and online users could not stop laughing. The clip went viral on the internet.

A hilarious TikTok video of a monkey stealing a man's food in his home amused Mzansi. Image: @shizwe_n

A monkey robs a man in his home

TikTok user @shizwe_n shared footage of how he was robbed by a monkey. In the clip shared on the video platform, one can see one monkey entering the man's home while another stands outside observing its fellow friend. The gent was lying on his bed while the money helped himself to some of his food. The man shouted, and the monkey ran away.

The video of @shizwe_n entertained many people online and became a hit. Within one day of its publication, it had over 858K views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The monkey's antics amused Mzansi

The monkey's mischief entertained many people, who flocked to the comments section to crack jokes while others were in stitches.

Kay said:

"It looks like it’s not their first time in this house, they always come to shop here."

Zoe Nivard added:

"Day light robbery."

Meh Meh242 poked fun at the man, saying:

"Can I also be your neighbour, month end is far, and groceries are low."

Sanele asked:

"Why are you so relaxed?"

Jobes SA simply said:

"Came in for shopping."

Monkey steals man’s entire birthday cake

Briefly News previously, a viral clip posted on Twitter left peeps on the internet rolling on the floor in laughter.

It shows a man out in nature cutting his birthday cake while in the company of his friends. He was left with just the slice he cut as a monkey made away with the rest of the cake. Attempts to chase down the monkey proved futile as it quickly climbed up a nearby tree, disappointing the birthday boy and his friends.

Source: Briefly News