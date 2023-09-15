A man from Vaal was tired of losing his food to monkeys so he decided to get payback

He put food by the glass door and the monkey looked like it was frothing at the mouth for not being able to touch the food that was in front of it

The animal’s antics reminded netizens of when they were also terrorised by similar members of the animal kingdom

A Vanderbijlpark man got his revenge on a troublesome monkey that kept on stealing his food. He put food by his glass door and watched with pleasure as the little rascal struggled to open the door to touch the food.

Man comes up with a plan to keep monkey from stealing

Talk about revenge being sweet. The gent, @jonesmphahlele, posted his video on TikTok. He was tired of the funny monkey business of having his grub nicked by the primate, so he devised a devious plan and swung it into motion. He placed two naartjies on top of a lunch tin by the door.

The animal came monkeying about, thinking he would steal the food. His plan was foiled as the door was closed and he could do nothing to reach the food that was so close and yet so far. Frustrated, the fellow decided to give up on his mission, signalling to his partner in crime that their plan had gone out of the window. Watch the video:

South Africans share monkey experiences

Netizens reacted to the video and shared stories about monkeys helping themselves to their food.

Lesego Morai said:

“One of them chased my friends and me today in front of people.”

Hamida Yousuf laughed:

“Next time, the whole family is coming for revenge.”

Nelisiweaphane remarked:

“This is what I want for the people I cut off. Observing from a distance without access.”

862061789 wrote:

“They once stole my Cheese Curls.”

DanielBhunu had worse happening to him.

“They raided my fridge at campus residence in 2009 and left me without food for the whole month.”

MaZondi Nondaba’s mom uses this trick, too.

“My mom does this on the regular. Closes all the windows and then places bananas by the windows.”

Nayla_Sups had an idea:

“You should have placed a banana there and watched them run mad.”

Monkey drinks Savanna and passes out

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a drunk monkey passed out after drinking Savanna.

The furry primate probably stole the alcohol and snuck into the back of a car to enjoy his loot, only to be knocked out flat. Netizens were entertained by the monkey’s foolish and hilarious behaviour.

