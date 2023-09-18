A gent was honing his negotiation skills when he purchased fruit at the market

The American guy is dating a babe from Mzansi and he hoped that his successful skills would help him score a wife when he negotiates lobola

Netizens rushed to the comment section to give him their two cents on the matter

A man from the United States sharpened his lobola negotiation skills at the market by getting fruit for a lower price. Image: @beyondborders_jh/ Tiktok and Majority World/ Getty Images

An American fellow practised his lobola negotiation skills by negotiating prices of fresh produce.

His facial reactions may hint that his skills are on the right track, but are they enough to convince the uncles to give their daughter away? Only time will tell.

@beyondborder_jh’s video on Tiktok had other men dating South Africans hoping their skills were as top-notch as his. The chap sharpens his negotiation skills by haggling with a fruit vendor selling watermelon. Although the watermelon sells at R30, the man gets a 33.3% discount when the lady sells it for R20.

If this video indicates his lobola readiness, all he needs now is to bring his uncles over so that they can also sharpen their skills. He might have to be educated on the lobola process, as the process requires that he send his uncles to his bae’s home so they can negotiate the lobola on his behalf.

The gent, dating a Venda woman, recently trended for experiencing loadshedding in the country. This was a unique experience for him, considering that he is from the United States and loadshedding essentially doesn’t exist for them.

Watch the video here:

South Africans weigh in on Lobola video

Netizens reacted jovially to his hilarious video.

Marcus Nino Clark exclaimed:

“I’m in the same boat. Please let me know as well.”

Chandra Mlendi laughed.

“ ‘I don’t know inside’– if you don’t get it, forget about it.”

Beyond Borders commented:

“I hope they see that I’m a nice guy.”

Hlurile Matshahani was in stitches.

“As for ‘I don’t know inside’...”

Beetarie wrote:

“This is deep.”

Fifi_Muk added:

“It depends on who the uncles are.”

