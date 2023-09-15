A man from the Western Cape woke up to find that his neighbour drove her vehicle into the wall

Instead of fetching it, the woman stayed away from the scene of the accident, and the man took the opportunity to create content

Netizens were more floored at his remarkable editing skills than at the accident

A Cape Town man's neighbour crashed her car into his wall and left the car there.

The gent posted that the neighbour has yet to collect her wrecked Mini Cooper, but South Africans were more impressed by his video-editing skills than the accident.

Man drops the top-quality video of accident

@cruzcartel posted the hot TikTok video of the car crash. The Mini Cooper looked like the wall swallowed it completely. There are pieces everywhere, and the wall itself is damaged. That's the only bad part of the video. The upside of the post is that the man's editing skills were put on blast.

The way he recorded and edited the video, one would think he was advertising for the airbag company. The clip came with a hot sound that complemented the frames and slow motion he used to capture the crashed car.

Some people are skilled, hey. Watch the video here:

Mzansi impressed with man's skills

Netizens went crazy over his editing skills in the comment section.

Teluhh_era said:

“That insurance claim gonna be stylish.”

Butterbaby_scent wrote:

“It’s you making it aesthetically pleasing for me.”

Bianca joked:

“She said you can have it.”

KING BLM was impressed.

“Whoever videoed this, the skills are absolutely impressive.”

Thoriso P. Modisha didn't know how to feel.

“How is a crash aesthetically pleasing?”

Siya said:

“The edit didn’t have to go so hard.”

Denisk laughed:

“Man really made an accident scene seem so cinematic.”

MissTabie remarked:

“These are some nice shots, though.”

Banks added:

“Bro claiming insurance with a music video.”

ESTELLE'S SWEET TREATS was confused.

“I legit thought it was a film set. Part of a scene.”

Xhocolate_ threw a punch.

“This is that ‘if you don’t think about the problem, then it will disappear like nothing happened’ moment.”

Kamo Helo:

“Imagine seeing this post while she’s still gathering the courage to come get it back.”

