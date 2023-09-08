South Africans busted at a woman who almost went under a shallow swimming pool while wearing protective gear

The lady thrashed about and thought she was drowning when she could have just stood up

TikTokkers roasted her properly in the comment sections and laughed at what was never going to be a drowning

Netizens roasted a woman who couldn't have drowned in a shallow pool but thought she was. Image: @adelemams

Source: TikTok

Netizens could not stop laughing at a Midrand hun who almost drowned in a shallow pool with a life jacket on.

The woman herself found her predicament hilarious and used the popular stereotype that swimming is not for black people. False as it is, the video gave people the giggles on a high tip.

Ekurhuleni woman almost drowns in pool

@adelemams's TikTok video entertained over 477K TikTokkers, who laughed hysterically at her. In the post, she slides down a water slide at a water park in Gauteng with her friend. Both are wearing life jackets.

When they drop into the pool, the friend stands up and continues her way, but the hun seems to struggle with standing up and thinks she's drowning, even when it becomes evident that she's wearing a lifejacket and could not possibly down.

Watch the video here:

South Africans laugh at her

Netizens left side-splitting comments under the post.

Still thinking about it said:

“The pool is so shallow.”

Jaden could not believe it.

“No, because drowning with a life jacket on is wild.”

Asanda Mgwaba asked:

“Life jacket and shallow water? My sister, did you even try?”

User520538894698 wrote:

“All she had to do is stand.”

Saadiya Adams remarked:

“Not relating to this video, but I would like to set up a pool in rural areas and do swimming lessons so kids don’t ever drown.”

Mapula wanted to know.

“Bathong, but how? O apere life jacket.”

Coco exclaimed:

“Yoh, I’ve never seen someone drown with a life jacket. You need a reward, sis. You broke the record.”

Dominique Miller remarked:

“Stand up, my sister. People are walking in that pool. Worse, you’re wearing a life jacket.”

Itumeleng Malebo pointed out:

“This is why I go nowhere near slides because I can’t swim.”

God's Hope chipped in:

“I saw her soul leaving the body.”

Source: Briefly News