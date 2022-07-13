An amusing video of a young boy participating in a school swimming gala has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows the boy, referred to as Malume, taking off in an odd dive into the pool and proceeding to swim in an awkward manner

Although he splashed about in his attempt to finish the race, his die-hard supporters can be heard cheering him on in the background

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young boy, who has now come to be known as Malume, attempting to show up and show out at a school swimming gala left South African social media users with belly aches from laughter.

A video shared by popular Twitter parody account @AdvoBarryRoux shows a group of boys lined up at the edge of the pool as they prepare to take off and start their swimming race.

A young boy had Saffas in stitches at his swimming attempt during a gala. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Source: Twitter

As the whistle goes off, the boys are seeing diving into the pool and proceed to swim, however, Malume is seen doing an awkward belly-flop into the pool and swimming to the side of his lane instead of forward.

He eventually realises he is swimming in the wrong direction and splashes his way forward as he tries to finish the race. As awkward and hilarious as his attempt may have appeared, his relentless cheerleaders on the sidelines can be heard shouting his name and cheering him on with great enthusiasm – talk about true friends!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The South African cyber community could not help but laugh out loud at the funny incident, with a several few commending the young champ for finishing his race despite a few hiccups.

Check out the video and the comments below:

@Abbeymogano wrote:

“He did it!!! Very brave. An inspiration to others. Now he must get some coaching and practice. Malume is a star, he just needs s swimming coach to sharpen his skill. Others batshega Mara they can't even swim to save their life .”

@MashabaSuprise replied:

“It’s the chicken dive for me.”

@RoxRonza responded:

“Malume going in the wrong direction .”

@IamShadyMxo commented:

“Malume's cheerleaders were the wrong ones in Acrimony!!! .”

@EphraimChinga reacted:

“Nah! Malume is goated .”

@katlego_fiesta said:

“Just like Malume, persist, keep going, and get it done ✅❤️✨."

Cape Town floods have a lady making the most of the giant natural swimming pool in the middle of the street

In another story, Briefly News reported that the floods in Cape Town were heart-breaking, however, there is a silver lining in any situation if you just look for it. A Capetonian woman put her cozzie on and went for a swim and the people of Mzansi were at a loss for words.

South Africa has been experiencing some heavy weather which has caused a lot of destruction. The most recent floods in Cape Town had one woman saying “screw it” and she swam in the streets.

Facebook page Cape Flats Stories shared the video showing the woman in her costume, swimming in the streets. At one point in the video, a big bus even passes her, causing some lekker waves. Her vibe is EVERYTHING!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News