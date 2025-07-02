A South African woman gained TikTok fame for transforming old tiles with budget-friendly peel-and-stick vinyl

South Africans were inspired by a woman's viral TikTok video, showcasing how affordable peel-and-stick tiles can achieve a stunning home makeover, encouraging accessible DIY projects.

A South African woman went viral on TikTok after revamping her tiles using peel-and-stick flooring, proving DIY renovations can be affordable and stylish. Image: @sherrismoyo

Source: TikTok

A South African woman captivated TikTok with her impressive DIY transformation, turning old, outdated tiles into a fresh, modern statement. In the video posted by TikTok user @sherrismoyo, the woman reveals her secret weapon is peel-and-stick vinyl tiles.

With some basic tools, a utility knife, a squeegee, and adhesive tiles, she set about upgrading her space in just a few hours. Although she said cutting the adhesive tiles to fit on the corners was not an easy project, she said that in the end, it’s worth it. Explaining her thought process, she said:

“Let’s address the ugly tiles. From the moment she walked into the house, I knew that I was not about to keep them. So, without breaking my bank, I decided to go to the store, like in America, how they’d do everything themselves.”

The DIY store

The store she went to is called Tinicoo, located at Lincorp Industrial Park Unit A12 21 1st road, Linbro Park, Sandton, to have a look at much cheaper yet beautiful options. With each press and smooth, the floors begin to come alive.

A Mzansi woman showed off her DIY makeover using peel-and-stick tiles, earning TikTok praise for her budget-friendly creativity. Image: @sherrismoyo

Source: TikTok

Netizens react to the video

Emmiroberta asked:

"So is it like tapuit?"

Sugashnie Beharie asked:

"How much did you pay?"

Good Hair Africa SA asked:

"Where did you buy them?"

HWHNONAME

"Yes, you're going to replace your floor again really soon. 🤣👍 Tiles are hard-wearing, peel-and-stick are stickers — they wear fast. 😂"

Bee.bb said:

"Thanks for this, I've decided I'm doing them. Moving into a new place with filthy carpets upstairs. Thank you, can't wait!"

Phoenix252 shared:

"Too expensive and damage too easily."

PDC said:

"Doesn’t look durable."

Carli wrote:

"It is going to show the tile lines underneath."

Garth88 Abrahams said:

"If you don't flush the grout joints, they will show through the vinyl once it settles."

Lance Schouw said:

"Please give us an update on how they're holding up, especially in high-traffic areas like the passage, lounge, and kitchen."

Thedarkertheberrie requested:

"Please give a review after a year or two. They look beautiful, but I wonder if they’ll wear off with mopping and kids playing. I'm glad you didn’t remove your tiles — those are durable."

Ntandoyakhe asked:

"Which province is the shop in? Looks beautiful."

The Muse Collective asked:

"What happens when you mop and water comes underneath them?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News