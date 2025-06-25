A South African woman sparked excitement online after unboxing a stylish grey couch from Takealot, which was part of her living room makeover

The lady praised the swift delivery and product quality, giving the couch a perfect rating of 10 out of 10, while revealing its price

South Africans were impressed by the couch's transformative effect on the room, with many inspired to revamp their own spaces after seeing the elegant, minimalist design

A woman in South Africa sparked a buzz online over her gorgeous grey couch from Takealot as part of her living room makeover, which she unboxed in a TikTok video.

Takealot is a leading South African e-commerce company, often referred to as South Africa's largest online retailer, which was established in June 2011 following the acquisition of Take2 by Tiger Global Management and Kim Reid.

According to the Takealot website, the e-commerce company is a subsidiary of the Takealot Group, which also includes Superbalist.com and Mr D. The company is known for its wide product range, fast delivery, and innovative technology

SA woman unboxes Takealot couch

The delighted shopper took to social media to share the moment she unboxed the stylish piece of furniture under the TikTok handle @felicity.kambule on 24 June 2025.

The grey couch, which came neatly packaged, immediately transformed the room with its sleek and modern look. Adding to the appeal, the couch included matching scatter cushions that completed the aesthetic with a touch of elegance and comfort.

She carefully removed the plastic wrapping before arranging the couch in her living room. Once in place, the couch became the centrepiece of the space, drawing attention due to its minimalist design and plush finish.

@felicity.kambule expressed her satisfaction, noting that the delivery was swift and the product quality exceeded her expectations. She took to the comments, rating the couch a 10 out of 10 and revealed the price, which was R5499.

She gushed over her purchase, simply saying:

"It’s exactly like how it looks online. Affordable and comfy too."

South Africans were in awe of the woman's couch and how it transformed her space into a stunning makeover. Many praised the convenience of shopping on Takealot and were curious about the exact listing. Some even mentioned they were inspired to revamp their own spaces.

As more people prioritise comfort and design in their homes, especially post-pandemic, online retailers continue to play a key role in helping customers personalise their spaces. This makeover, featuring a single yet striking grey couch, proves how one item can completely elevate the look and feel of a home.

Watch the video of the woman's stunning couch makeover below:

SA is in awe of the woman's couch

Many people loved the lady's furniture and took to the comments section to gush over her couch and ask questions.

Siki said:

"It’s stunning indeed, please share code or specific name? Is this the Stella sleeper couch?"

Fatima Admin Queen added:

"Sisterhood approves, happy for you, girl."

YT: Thando Makhubu expressed:

"Girl, I’m running to Takealot now!"

Ona Oliphant raved over the woman's couch, adding:

"It’s beautiful."

Rotondwa|Home & Living stated:

"It looks so cosy."

Source: Briefly News