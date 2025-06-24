An organised sports run through a Western Cape township, Khayelitsha, ignited considerable discussion online

A recent online post post TikTok highlighted the event, detailing a guided tour and run for participants

Many social media users expressed support for the initiative and highlighted its potential benefits for the local community at large

A content creator shared a poster of a running event in Khayelitsha. Image: @originalmnh

A recent social media post brought an organised sports event, 'Jogging in the township,' into the spotlight, stirring up quite a conversation.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @originalmnh, quickly gained many comments from social media users who largely expressed approval for the initiative.

Unpacking the township jog

In the video, @originalmnh shows a poster advertising the "Jogging in the Township" run taking place in Khayelitsha as he records the clip. The initiative raises questions for the content creator, who openly pondered whether it was a genuine community-building effort or a charity drive. He ultimately concludes that the concept, on paper, seems conceptually wrong to him, unsure of how others feel.

Social media users supported the initiative, saying that if they were around Cape Town, they would support it. Image: Georgii Boronin

The jogging in the township concept

This unique event is a product of ABCD Concepts, founded and co-founded and co-managed by Buntu Matole and Ayanda Cuba. Jogging in the township event promises participants, who include tourists, a captivating experience starting with an introduction to Khayelitsha and its rich history. The route includes stops at local schools and a coffee break within one of the township's vibrant communities. Priced at R1050, the run kicks off at 7:30 AM, with runners meeting at the local Home Affairs office. The event is advertised on WebTickets, suggesting a professional and organised setup.

SA rallies behind the initiative

The reaction from the online community was overwhelmingly positive, with social media users finding no fault with the event. Many of the comments expressed unwavering support for any legitimate business venture undertaken by a black entrepreneur, as long as it was clear of criminal activities. Some took the opportunity to explain the broader context of the event, emphasising its role in promoting tourism in Khayelitsha and job creation for locals. Others were delighted to learn about the run and promised their support on their next visit to Cape Town.

User @Smangele Mchunu440 added:

"I love it. Let the man make his coins. I wish I thought of this."

User @Mr.AKeys shared:

"Please don't ruin our businesses. They must come, been looking for an iPhone 16."

User @defaultNickname said:

"😂 Nah, bro, let's not mess up his hustle. Please!"

User @Yayah commented:

"When I visit Cape Town. I'm doing this as a runner. I pay to run on the road within cities. So, I'd love this experience. Big ups to our black brother for a brilliant business idea. Love it."

User @💀Joe Push💀 shared:

"It's no different than walking with a guide through the favelas in Rio de Janeiro. Great initiative."

User @Brendon said:

"I believe this is a great initiative. Sports provide a powerful way to engage our youth and steer them away from negative influences. It helps keep young people active and focused, reducing the risk of alcohol and drug abuse. If structured and supported properly in every township, it could not only help lower crime rates but also create employment opportunities and a stronger sense of community."

Watch the TikTok video below:

