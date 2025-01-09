A couple renting an apartment in a township caused much damage to the place before leaving without informing the owner

The places had kitchen cupboard doors and damage in the bathroom, too, in a video shared by the astonished owner on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section, sharing their disappointment at the mess caused by the husband and wife after watching the clip

A kasi property owner was disappointed after seeing the damages caused by her tenants. Image: @matlouporcia

A local property owner shared a video revealing the shocking state of her rental property after her tenants moved out without informing her.

The video was shared on TikTok under her handle @matlouporcia and gained massive traction from viewers who expressed outrage at the family's disregard for other people's belongings.

Showing the damaged property

TikTok user @matlouporcia's clip starts with a close-up of broken kitchen cupboard doors, exposing the space's substandard condition. The kitchen sink is shown soaked with water damage, hinting there was a leak the tenants failed to report. Moving to the bathroom, the landlord reveals a broken shower door.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi gives the landlord advice

The video attracted many views and comments from social media users who were shocked to see the damage. Many noticed that there might have been a water leak and advised her to check her property regularly. Some said she should request a deposit next time she gets tenants.

User @Tshepiso Mokoena said:

"That's why it is important to get a deposit: you inspect the place before a person leaves, and if your place looks as received, they get their deposit; if not, you use the deposit to fix your place."

User @Senamiey commented:

"You need to do checks every 6months."

User @blacq____child added:

"We need to normalise requiring people from Kasi to pay a deposit before they move in. Enough is enough."

User @Zozo80 said:

"Some people will never receive blessings from homeowners because of the tears they cause to their landlords. They take it easy, but it's true."

User @Mamakasharma14 shared:

"So sorry, that’s why they will never owe a property of their own. They shall be tenants forever, mxm."

User @La_Lumière added:

"I was once in your shoes in November. 😭😭😭.They left my property in a mess."

