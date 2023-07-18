An angry landlord evicted her tenant over a mere R70 rent balance, and the showdown was posted on social media

Neighbours are seen in the TikTok video watching the dramatic eviction unfold on the township street

Mzansi netizens shed light on the altercation and the legalities around landlord-tenant relationships

A video of a tenant getting evicted. Image: @tallest.gigabyte

A heated dispute between an angry landlord and her tenant over a meagre R70 outstanding rent has taken social media by storm.

Video of verbal altercation between landlord and tenant goes viral

The dramatic confrontation shared on TikTok by user @tallest.gigabyte has gone viral, attracting over 192 000 views within a day.

The woman's belongings, including a couch, can be seen thrown on the street as she fought against her eviction.

Curious neighbours gathered to witness the escalating drama, and some recorded the spectacle with their phones.

Clip of trending eviction sparks speculation

Intrigued Mzansi netizens are speculating whether there's more to the story than meets the eye.

Many found it hard to believe that such a small amount would lead to the tenant's eviction and mentioned that the situation is likely more complex than it appears on the surface.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users weigh in on landlord and tenant dispute

@nonoopperman said:

"Open a case for the landlord, it is illegal to do that."

@mqhophiso mentioned:

"Someone once told me don't rent from a landlord who depends on your rent money. So sorry."

@promisemuntuomuhle posted:

"This is not about R70 there's more to this. "

@roth230 stated:

"If you don't do that, they'll even miss a payment."

@mareatilebeleme2 commented:

"Sometimes botho is very important why can’t you sit down with the person owing maybe they don’t have it."

@mogomotsilesego added:

"I've been there before a person says they don't have rent money jiki jiki motho o tswere Hennessy."

@tebza4112 mentioned:

"If the tenant opens a case, the landlord is definitely going to pay for all the damage.‍♂️"

@tiktokerzi said:

"She must pay the R70 because rent is essential. I would even sell the couch for R70 if I was the landlord. "

