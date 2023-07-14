This young woman shared on TikTok how at just 24 years old, this remarkable individual became a landlord after a mere four months in Korea

She suffered from depression due to working as a cleaner despite graduating from university with a degree

Mzansi was inspired by the young woman and wished her well, while others questioned the process of moving to Korea

One woman showcases the rooms she built from scratch and she announced that she has become a landlord in Korea at 24 years old. Source: Makhosi Mthembu

Source: Original

In a world where economic hardships often dampen the spirits of young individuals, an incredible story has emerged, shedding light on the power of determination, resilience, and faith. Meet a remarkable 24-year-old woman who defied the odds and transformed her life in four months.

Beating depression to building rooms

Through a captivating TikTok video, she showcases the rooms she built from scratch, proudly declaring that she has become a landlord. In the video, the woman shares that she received an opportunity to relocate to Korea, and that's when her remarkable journey began.

In a video that quickly went viral, Makhosi Mthembu proudly displays the fruits of her labour, the rooms she built and now rents out as a landlord. However, it's her heartfelt message that resonates deeply with viewers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After suffering from depression, she emphasises that her intention is not to boast but to motivate others, particularly black individuals facing similar challenges.

"I was depressed being a cleaner for a year and people laughing at me, saying my teaching qualification was useless. I wasted four full years at university to be a cleaner.

"I decided to take this massive step in my life to seek employment in South Korea. My relocation was not easy. I moved to a foreign country with only R2 000 in my account.

"It was my inspiration or goal to be a landlord, just that I didn’t have the funds to pursue my dream. I built one room while working as a cleaner and after four months in Korea, I added three rooms, and now it is four rooms."

Adjusting to life after university can be challenging. In South Africa, 31% of the unemployment rate is attributed to graduates. Psychologists believe that unemployment continues to trigger: depression and damage emotional health.

As the woman's video spread across TikTok, people were inspired and flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Siphelele Dladla said

"Kodwa guys, you're doing wonders. Shame I salute you; well done!"

Mthavini Mzini Wilso commented

"As soon as I finish my degree, I'm leaving South Africa."

Cvarara shared:

"God is always great; one day, he will remember me as well."

@Esese_Kunene asked:

"Congratulations Sisi. I just finished my Degree and I would like to immigrate to Korea. Please help me with telling me the steps to take and how much I should save to go to Korea?"

Ziyanda&Linani disclosed:

"Love this ah, congratulations, my love."

Lithakazi exclaimed:

"Wow, congratulations this is HUGE!"

Thrilled lady unveils her dream home, video of exterior and interior trends

In other news, Briefly News reported about a young woman who shared on TikTok that she is now a homeowner.

In her video, she shared the exterior and interior of her beautiful house. Mzansi applauded the lady for her significant achievement, and many stated that they were inspired, while others showed interest in the building costs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News