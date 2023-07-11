A woman took to social media to share details of how she manages to make R15K a month off of her Airbnb

In the TikTok post, she revealed that used all of her savings to acquire and decorate the apartment

Many netizens were impressed by her story and responded with inquiries with hopes to get into the Airbnb business

A South African woman took to social media to share how she took the risk and used all of her life's savings to invest in an Airbnb.

Airbnb is a service that lets property owners rent out their properties to travellers looking for a place to stay. The service was launched in 2008 and has since become one of the best-known travel accommodation services.

In South Africa, Airbnb is quite well known and has become an exciting income stream for property owners.

Young woman reveals how she made her vision to have an Airbnb a reality

In a video posted on TikTok, @_nevaehheaven revealed that she is reaping great rewards after taking the plunge and now makes more than R15 000 a month from just one property.

In her caption @_nevaehheaven provided a breakdown of costs, explaining that she started with less than R35k, a vision and believing that it could actually work.

Some of the costs included spending R11,2k for rent and deposit, R3 900 on a queen-sized bed, R950 for a dinner set and R2 500 for a 55-inch Samsung TV among other costs.

Watch the video below:

South Africans were impressed at the woman's success

Judging by the comments, netizens were impressed by the woman's success story and commended her. Others responded with questions and inquiries, looking to get into the business of Airbnb.

bubuh commented:

"Nami ngifisa ukungena."

boss replied:

"Never reveal your success you'll never know who's watching."

magesana87 reacted:

"I'm making R50k."

Happy Q said:

"I have the Capital but no idea where to start."

refilwesedumedi22 wrote:

"I'm busy furnishing mine, it ain't easy ."

Grace The Cookist commented:

"Not you plugging the girlies! Hoping onto this after grad for sure❤️."

